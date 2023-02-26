Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars give three-year extension to DE Roy Robertson-Harris

By Adam Stites,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KKy2d_0l0LxD8O00

The Jacksonville Jaguars locked up defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris to a three-year, $30 million extension, according to a report Saturday from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Robertson-Harris, 29, had one season left on the three-year, $23.4 deal he signed with the Jaguars as a free agent during the 2022 offseason.

While the Jaguars are lacking in cap space to work with this offseason, the decision to spend $30 million in future money on Robertson-Harris likely saved the team cap space. The veteran defensive lineman was due to count just over $10 million against the team’s cap in 2023. By adding years to his contract, the Jaguars gave themselves the opportunity to push money into future seasons.

Robertson-Harris previously spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2016. In his two seasons with the Jaguars, he has six sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and six pass deflections.

The new deal ties Robertson-Harris to the Jaguars through the 2026 season.

