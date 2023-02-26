Tiger Woods’ agent had savage move for one of his clients

Tiger Woods has made it very clear that he is anti-LIV Golf, and apparently his longtime agent also does not want to be associated with the new league.

Mark Steinberg, who has represented Woods for almost Tiger’s entire career, parted ways with one of his other clients this week. Former PGA Tour pro Thomas Pieters made the jump to LIV this month, and the decision cost him his agent.

Pieters on Friday told SI’s Alan Shipnuck that Steinberg has dumped Pieters. The 31-year-old said Steinberg had an underling deliver the news when Pieters arrived in Mexico for his first LIV event.

LIV Golf has been handing out massive guaranteed contracts, which is the main way the Saudi-backed league has poached talent from the PGA Tour. Steinberg is not interested in taking home a piece of the pie.

Tiger is obviously Steinberg’s most prominent client. Considering how critical Woods has been of LIV , it would not be a surprise if he asked (or told) Steinberg to avoid any association with the new league.

