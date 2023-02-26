Open in App
24/7 Wall St.

The States Where People Can’t Afford a Big Mac

By John Harrington,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h2Fd9_0l0LvyOR00 The Big Mac has been on the menu of McDonald’s, the largest fast-food chain in America, since 1967. It is the most famous sandwich in American cuisine. Back in 2007, on the sandwich's 40-year anniversary, the company estimated it sells 550 million Big Macs a year in the U.S. alone. More are sold worldwide.

The two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun sandwich is so ubiquitous that each year The Economist publishes The Big Mac Index, which uses Big Mac prices to approximate cost of living, or purchasing power, in nations around the globe.

In the United States, prices of the Big Mac vary as well. And though it is supposed to taste the same whether you live in Hilo, Hawaii, or Bangor, Maine, the affordability of a 550-calorie Big Mac varies widely from state to state. ( The price of this household item is soaring .)

To identify the “true cost” of a Big Mac in each state, 24/7 Wall St. adjusted Big Mac prices in each state by the state’s disposable income per capita (income after taxes) and cost of living. (The true cost, in other words, means that if all U.S. residents earned the same income, paid the same taxes, and had the same cost of living, then this is how much they would pay for the Big Mac considering the Big Mac price in their state.") The 50 states and the District of Columbia are ranked by the “true cost” of a Big Mac.

The average price of a Big Mac nationwide was $5.15 in July. Prices in each state range from $3.91 to $5.35, while the true cost of a Big Mac ranges from $3.40 to $6.15. The national per capita disposable income was $55,671 in 2021, and ranges from $41,916 to $81,193. The cost of living ranges from 12% lower than the national average to 12% higher.

The true cost of a Big Mac is highest in the East Coast states of New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, and Vermont, as well as in the Southwest states of Arizona and New Mexico and in the Western states of Oregon, California, and Hawaii.

The actual cost of the iconic burger is at least 20% lower than the national average in 16 states. Mississippi has the lowest actual cost at $3.91, more than 24% lower than the national average price, but after adjusting for the state’s lowest disposable income and lowest cost of living, the “true cost” of a Big Mac is 18th highest of all states at $4.56.

Big Mac fans in Hawaii will have to dig deepest to sink their teeth into the famed burger. Already the Big Mac in the state is the second most expensive at $5.31. The “true cost” of the sandwich after adjusting for the state’s highest cost of living and middling disposable income is a whopping $6.15. (See also the price of gas every year since 1990 .)

Click here to see states where people can't afford a Big Mac.

Click here to see our detailed methodology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mkIV6_0l0LvyOR00

51. South Dakota
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $3.40
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $3.99, 22.5% lower than avg price - 5th lowest
> Disposable income, 2021: $59,792, 7.4% higher than national avg - 12th highest
> Cost of living, 2020: 8.5% lower than national avg - 9th lowest
> Population: 879,336

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08IdwR_0l0LvyOR00

50. North Dakota
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $3.51
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.11, 20.2% lower than avg price - 16th lowest
> Disposable income, 2021: $60,051, 7.9% higher than national avg - 11th highest
> Cost of living, 2020: 8.0% lower than national avg - 14th lowest
> Population: 760,394

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okqdO_0l0LvyOR00

49. Wyoming
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $3.76
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.35, 15.5% lower than avg price - 25th lowest
> Disposable income, 2021: $59,434, 6.8% higher than national avg - 13th highest
> Cost of living, 2020: 7.7% lower than national avg - 16th lowest
> Population: 581,348

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z0Vdf_0l0LvyOR00

48. Nebraska
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $3.77
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.07, 21.0% lower than avg price - 12th lowest
> Disposable income, 2021: $55,892, 0.4% higher than national avg - 19th highest
> Cost of living, 2020: 7.1% lower than national avg - 22nd lowest
> Population: 1,923,826

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10RuHY_0l0LvyOR00

47. Kansas
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $3.94
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.07, 21.0% lower than avg price - 12th lowest
> Disposable income, 2021: $53,102, 4.6% lower than national avg - 25th highest
> Cost of living, 2020: 7.6% lower than national avg - 17th lowest
> Population: 2,912,619

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11IayV_0l0LvyOR00

46. Iowa
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.04
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.07, 21.0% lower than avg price - 12th lowest
> Disposable income, 2021: $51,031, 8.3% lower than national avg - 21st lowest
> Cost of living, 2020: 9.0% lower than national avg - 6th lowest
> Population: 3,150,011

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3uHx_0l0LvyOR00

45. Ohio
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.08
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.03, 21.7% lower than avg price - 8th lowest
> Disposable income, 2021: $50,469, 9.3% lower than national avg - 19th lowest
> Cost of living, 2020: 8.3% lower than national avg - 12th lowest
> Population: 11,675,275

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LzZOu_0l0LvyOR00

44. District of Columbia
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.09
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $5.35, 3.9% higher than avg price - the highest
> Disposable income, 2021: $81,193, 45.8% higher than national avg - the highest
> Cost of living, 2020: 11.5% higher than national avg - 2nd highest
> Population: 701,974

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MhsSt_0l0LvyOR00

43. Connecticut
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.13
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.95, 3.9% lower than avg price - 7th highest
> Disposable income, 2021: $69,035, 24.0% higher than national avg - 3rd highest
> Cost of living, 2020: 3.4% higher than national avg - 10th highest
> Population: 3,570,549

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBaqX_0l0LvyOR00

42. Missouri
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.17
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $3.99, 22.5% lower than avg price - 5th lowest
> Disposable income, 2021: $49,300, 11.4% lower than national avg - 14th lowest
> Cost of living, 2020: 7.5% lower than national avg - 19th lowest
> Population: 6,124,160

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MtOh2_0l0LvyOR00

41. Tennessee
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.19
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.11, 20.2% lower than avg price - 16th lowest
> Disposable income, 2021: $50,292, 9.7% lower than national avg - 18th lowest
> Cost of living, 2020: 7.8% lower than national avg - 15th lowest
> Population: 6,772,268

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q9aaW_0l0LvyOR00

40. Wisconsin
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.21
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.19, 18.6% lower than avg price - 20th lowest
> Disposable income, 2021: $51,663, 7.2% lower than national avg - 23rd lowest
> Cost of living, 2020: 6.8% lower than national avg - 23rd lowest
> Population: 5,806,975

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25jbpx_0l0LvyOR00

39. Indiana
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.21
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.11, 20.2% lower than avg price - 16th lowest
> Disposable income, 2021: $50,264, 9.7% lower than national avg - 17th lowest
> Cost of living, 2020: 7.5% lower than national avg - 20th lowest
> Population: 6,696,893

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCHdV_0l0LvyOR00

38. Massachusetts
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.21
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.87, 5.4% lower than avg price - 8th highest
> Disposable income, 2021: $69,137, 24.2% higher than national avg - 2nd highest
> Cost of living, 2020: 7.4% higher than national avg - 6th highest
> Population: 6,873,003

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KJVxd_0l0LvyOR00

37. Arkansas
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.24
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $3.95, 23.3% lower than avg price - 2nd lowest
> Disposable income, 2021: $46,278, 16.9% lower than national avg - 7th lowest
> Cost of living, 2020: 10.8% lower than national avg - 3rd lowest
> Population: 3,011,873

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRcFc_0l0LvyOR00

36. Oklahoma
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.27
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.07, 21.0% lower than avg price - 12th lowest
> Disposable income, 2021: $48,494, 12.9% lower than national avg - 9th lowest
> Cost of living, 2020: 8.7% lower than national avg - 8th lowest
> Population: 3,949,342

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BIuTe_0l0LvyOR00

35. Pennsylvania
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.28
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.47, 13.2% lower than avg price - 17th highest
> Disposable income, 2021: $56,715, 1.9% higher than national avg - 17th highest
> Cost of living, 2020: 2.4% lower than national avg - 23rd highest
> Population: 12,794,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bz1hb_0l0LvyOR00

34. Minnesota
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.28
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.43, 14.0% lower than avg price - 22nd highest
> Disposable income, 2021: $56,794, 2.0% higher than national avg - 16th highest
> Cost of living, 2020: 1.4% lower than national avg - 21st highest
> Population: 5,600,166

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SSXQZ_0l0LvyOR00

33. Louisiana
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.31
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.15, 19.4% lower than avg price - 19th lowest
> Disposable income, 2021: $49,715, 10.7% lower than national avg - 16th lowest
> Cost of living, 2020: 7.3% lower than national avg - 21st lowest
> Population: 4,664,616

32. New Hampshire
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.34
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.83, 6.2% lower than avg price - 10th highest
> Disposable income, 2021: $64,229, 15.4% higher than national avg - 6th highest
> Cost of living, 2020: 3.7% higher than national avg - 9th highest
> Population: 1,355,244

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lsW78_0l0LvyOR00

31. Montana
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.34
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.27, 17.1% lower than avg price - 23rd lowest
> Disposable income, 2021: $50,596, 9.1% lower than national avg - 20th lowest
> Cost of living, 2020: 7.6% lower than national avg - 18th lowest
> Population: 1,061,705

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41M34A_0l0LvyOR00

30. North Carolina
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.35
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.15, 19.4% lower than avg price - 19th lowest
> Disposable income, 2021: $48,792, 12.4% lower than national avg - 11th lowest
> Cost of living, 2020: 8.2% lower than national avg - 13th lowest
> Population: 10,386,227

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d6DHz_0l0LvyOR00

29. Illinois
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.36
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.55, 11.7% lower than avg price - 16th highest
> Disposable income, 2021: $58,438, 5.0% higher than national avg - 15th highest
> Cost of living, 2020: 0.5% higher than national avg - 17th highest
> Population: 12,716,164

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oiwB7_0l0LvyOR00

28. Colorado
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.36
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.59, 10.9% lower than avg price - 14th highest
> Disposable income, 2021: $60,344, 8.4% higher than national avg - 10th highest
> Cost of living, 2020: 2.9% higher than national avg - 12th highest
> Population: 5,684,926

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170q4O_0l0LvyOR00

27. Washington
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.36
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.67, 9.3% lower than avg price - 11th highest
> Disposable income, 2021: $64,004, 15.0% higher than national avg - 7th highest
> Cost of living, 2020: 7.4% higher than national avg - 7th highest
> Population: 7,512,465

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6lXX_0l0LvyOR00

26. Georgia
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.44
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.15, 19.4% lower than avg price - 19th lowest
> Disposable income, 2021: $49,192, 11.6% lower than national avg - 12th lowest
> Cost of living, 2020: 5.5% lower than national avg - 25th lowest
> Population: 10,516,579

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=125et1_0l0LvyOR00

25. Kentucky
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.44
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.03, 21.7% lower than avg price - 8th lowest
> Disposable income, 2021: $45,357, 18.5% lower than national avg - 5th lowest
> Cost of living, 2020: 10.2% lower than national avg - 5th lowest
> Population: 4,461,952

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0lYh_0l0LvyOR00

24. Texas
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.48
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.39, 14.8% lower than avg price - 25th highest
> Disposable income, 2021: $54,280, 2.5% lower than national avg - 21st highest
> Cost of living, 2020: 0.5% lower than national avg - 18th highest
> Population: 28,635,442

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a2JUP_0l0LvyOR00

23. South Carolina
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.49
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.11, 20.2% lower than avg price - 16th lowest
> Disposable income, 2021: $46,715, 16.1% lower than national avg - 8th lowest
> Cost of living, 2020: 8.4% lower than national avg - 11th lowest
> Population: 5,091,517

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DSyMy_0l0LvyOR00

22. Alaska
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.50
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.87, 5.4% lower than avg price - 8th highest
> Disposable income, 2021: $62,164, 11.7% higher than national avg - 9th highest
> Cost of living, 2020: 3.2% higher than national avg - 11th highest
> Population: 736,990

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxIcG_0l0LvyOR00

21. Alabama
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.51
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $3.99, 22.5% lower than avg price - 5th lowest
> Disposable income, 2021: $44,003, 21.0% lower than national avg - 3rd lowest
> Cost of living, 2020: 10.7% lower than national avg - 4th lowest
> Population: 4,893,186

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7Olo_0l0LvyOR00

20. Michigan
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.52
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.27, 17.1% lower than avg price - 23rd lowest
> Disposable income, 2021: $49,427, 11.2% lower than national avg - 15th lowest
> Cost of living, 2020: 6.0% lower than national avg - 24th lowest
> Population: 9,973,907

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tf4sM_0l0LvyOR00

19. West Virginia
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.53
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.03, 21.7% lower than avg price - 8th lowest
> Disposable income, 2021: $43,537, 21.8% lower than national avg - 2nd lowest
> Cost of living, 2020: 12.0% lower than national avg - 2nd lowest
> Population: 1,807,426

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20TyJY_0l0LvyOR00

18. Mississippi
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.56
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $3.91, 24.1% lower than avg price - the lowest
> Disposable income, 2021: $41,916, 24.7% lower than national avg - the lowest
> Cost of living, 2020: 12.2% lower than national avg - the lowest
> Population: 2,981,835

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aCd0p_0l0LvyOR00

17. Nevada
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.59
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.43, 14.0% lower than avg price - 22nd highest
> Disposable income, 2021: $52,198, 6.2% lower than national avg - 25th lowest
> Cost of living, 2020: 2.9% lower than national avg - 24th highest
> Population: 3,030,281

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Jslu_0l0LvyOR00

16. Rhode Island
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.61
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.47, 13.2% lower than avg price - 17th highest
> Disposable income, 2021: $54,991, 1.2% lower than national avg - 20th highest
> Cost of living, 2020: 1.8% higher than national avg - 14th highest
> Population: 1,057,798

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZNz7B_0l0LvyOR00

15. Florida
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.63
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.47, 13.2% lower than avg price - 17th highest
> Disposable income, 2021: $54,099, 2.8% lower than national avg - 22nd highest
> Cost of living, 2020: 0.7% higher than national avg - 16th highest
> Population: 21,216,924

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zmxYY_0l0LvyOR00

14. Virginia
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.64
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.67, 9.3% lower than avg price - 11th highest
> Disposable income, 2021: $56,638, 1.7% higher than national avg - 18th highest
> Cost of living, 2020: 1.0% higher than national avg - 15th highest
> Population: 8,509,358

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ya1Cs_0l0LvyOR00

13. Idaho
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.67
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.23, 17.9% lower than avg price - 21st lowest
> Disposable income, 2021: $46,026, 17.3% lower than national avg - 6th lowest
> Cost of living, 2020: 8.8% lower than national avg - 7th lowest
> Population: 1,754,367

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dRq9_0l0LvyOR00

12. Maine
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.72
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.47, 13.2% lower than avg price - 17th highest
> Disposable income, 2021: $51,073, 8.3% lower than national avg - 22nd lowest
> Cost of living, 2020: 3.2% lower than national avg - 25th highest
> Population: 1,340,825

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJ3uw_0l0LvyOR00

11. Utah
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.73
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.39, 14.8% lower than avg price - 25th highest
> Disposable income, 2021: $49,291, 11.5% lower than national avg - 13th lowest
> Cost of living, 2020: 4.7% lower than national avg - 26th highest
> Population: 3,151,239

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AamBt_0l0LvyOR00

10. Vermont
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.74
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.59, 10.9% lower than avg price - 14th highest
> Disposable income, 2021: $53,506, 3.9% lower than national avg - 24th highest
> Cost of living, 2020: 0.7% lower than national avg - 19th highest
> Population: 624,340

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lAuXK_0l0LvyOR00

9. California
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.83
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $5.11, 0.8% lower than avg price - 5th highest
> Disposable income, 2021: $64,994, 16.7% higher than national avg - 4th highest
> Cost of living, 2020: 10.4% higher than national avg - 4th highest
> Population: 39,346,023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ldqf7_0l0LvyOR00

8. Oregon
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.84
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.47, 13.2% lower than avg price - 17th highest
> Disposable income, 2021: $52,748, 5.3% lower than national avg - 26th highest
> Cost of living, 2020: 2.6% higher than national avg - 13th highest
> Population: 4,176,346

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37fpuR_0l0LvyOR00

7. New Mexico
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.85
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.31, 16.3% lower than avg price - 24th lowest
> Disposable income, 2021: $45,293, 18.6% lower than national avg - 4th lowest
> Cost of living, 2020: 8.4% lower than national avg - 10th lowest
> Population: 2,097,021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jMvqx_0l0LvyOR00

6. Delaware
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $4.86
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.63, 10.1% lower than avg price - 13th highest
> Disposable income, 2021: $51,916, 6.7% lower than national avg - 24th lowest
> Cost of living, 2020: 2.1% lower than national avg - 22nd highest
> Population: 967,679

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aLVzr_0l0LvyOR00

5. New Jersey
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $5.00
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $5.19, 0.8% higher than avg price - 4th highest
> Disposable income, 2021: $64,258, 15.4% higher than national avg - 5th highest
> Cost of living, 2020: 11.2% higher than national avg - 3rd highest
> Population: 8,885,418

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B2hLI_0l0LvyOR00

4. Arizona
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $5.01
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $4.43, 14.0% lower than avg price - 22nd highest
> Disposable income, 2021: $48,732, 12.5% lower than national avg - 10th lowest
> Cost of living, 2020: 0.9% lower than national avg - 20th highest
> Population: 7,174,064

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NpoNp_0l0LvyOR00

3. Maryland
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $5.04
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $5.03, 2.3% lower than avg price - 6th highest
> Disposable income, 2021: $59,105, 6.2% higher than national avg - 14th highest
> Cost of living, 2020: 6.5% higher than national avg - 8th highest
> Population: 6,037,624

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CjT73_0l0LvyOR00

2. New York
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $5.08
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $5.23, 1.6% higher than avg price - 3rd highest
> Disposable income, 2021: $63,161, 13.5% higher than national avg - 8th highest
> Cost of living, 2020: 10.2% higher than national avg - 5th highest
> Population: 19,514,849

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZakZl_0l0LvyOR00

1. Hawaii
> "True cost" of a Big Mac considering income and price: $6.15
> Actual price of a Big Mac: $5.31, 3.1% higher than avg price - 2nd highest
> Disposable income, 2021: $53,815, 3.3% lower than national avg - 23rd highest
> Cost of living, 2020: 12.0% higher than national avg - the highest
> Population: 1,420,074

Methodology

To identify the “true cost” of a Big Mac in each state, 24/7 Wall St. adjusted Big Mac prices in each state by the state’s disposable income per capita (income after taxes) and cost of living. We indexed each state’s cost of living and disposable income to national levels, and used the indices to adjust the cost of a Big Mac to find the “true cost.” (In other words, if all U.S. residents earned the same income, paid the same taxes, and had the same cost of living, then this is how much they would pay for the Big Mac considering the Big Mac price in their state.) The 50 states and the District of Columbia are ranked by the “true cost” of a Big Mac.

Big Mac prices came from Fast Food Menu Prices and are recent as of September. The national average price of a Big Mac of $5.15 came from The Economist’s Big Mac data repository for the publication’s Big Mac Index . Disposable income per capita figures are for 2021 and came from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The national per capita disposable income was $55,671 that year. Regional price parities for 2020, which express the cost of living in the state, are from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. While we partly emulated Pantry and Larder ’s methodology, ours takes a different approach.

