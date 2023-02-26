Open in App
Amherst, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Amherst Police respond to Saturday night parking lot fights at Boulevard Mall

By Adam Duke,

6 days ago
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police responded to multiple 911 calls Saturday night regarding large crowds gathering in the Boulevard Mall parking lot.

According to Amherst Police, multiple fights broke out around 9:15 p.m. among the groups gathered, which spanned the mall’s lot, as well as Alberta Drive and the nearby Wegmans parking lot. No injuries were reported.

Multiple police departments assisted in response to the gatherings, including Cheektowaga, Lancaster, West Seneca, Town of Hamburg, Town and City of Tonawanda, Evans, Orchard Park, and Lackawanna Police Departments, in addition to State Police, State University Police, the NFTA, the Erie County Sheriff’s office, and Twin City Ambulance.

