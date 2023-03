Starting March 1, vehicles accessing St. Johns County beaches will be required to have a beach driving pass from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vehicles can access the beach at A Street, Ocean Trace, Dondanville, Matanzas Avenue, Mary Street, Crescent Beach, and Porpoise Point.

The Vilano and Fort Matanzas access ramps are temporarily closed until further notice.

Passes can be purchased with cash at any beach access ramp from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For information about beach passes, please visit www.sjcfl.us/Beaches/Passes.aspx

