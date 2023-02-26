High Wind Warning for west metro area tonight & Monday

DENVER — Highs on Sunday made it into the 60s for metro Denver...officially 62 degrees at DIA.

We had more snow in the high country for Sunday, with around 4 to 8 inches over our northern mountains.

A High Wind Warning will be in effect west of the metro area, tonight through Monday morning for wind gusts expected up to 70 mph.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry and mild in Denver and across the eastern plains. There will be some snow returning to the mountains Tuesday afternoon, followed by a chance for rain and snow in Denver on Wednesday.

