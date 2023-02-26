Daimler Truck North America becomes Charlotte FC’s third founding sponsor

Charlotte FC has added two new sponsors this week and revamped its beer partnerships in the lead-up to the Major League Soccer team’s season opener on Saturday.

Daimler Truck North America has been added as a founding-level sponsor, the team’s most expensive and high-profile partnerships. The club’s other founding-level corporate backers are Ally Financial Inc. and Atrium Health. Ally is the team’s top sponsor, spending an estimated $8 million annually for a rights package that includes putting the bank’s name across the front of Charlotte FC game jerseys.

Lexus this week signed on as Charlotte FC’s luxury car sponsor, also in a multiyear contract. Lexus will advertise in the stadium and the MLS team’s youth academy player jerseys will now feature Lexus’ logo.

And Charlotte FC’s partnership with Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA is changing and growing.

