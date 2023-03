Sunday is going to be another hot day, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

We will fall shy of record temperatures on Sunday by a few degrees.

Orlando will see mostly sunny skies, with a high of 87 degrees.

On Sunday night, areas of fog will develop with temperatures dropping into the low 50s.

Weather conditions should cooperate for the Falcon Crew launch, with 95% favorability for launch.

