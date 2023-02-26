Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls odds, picks and predictions
By Ethan Matthew,
6 days ago
The Washington Wizards (28-31) face the Chicago Bulls (27-33) Sunday at United Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Wizards vs. Bulls odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
The Bulls demolished the new-look Brooklyn Nets 131-87 Friday in their first action since the All-Star break in part by shooting 46.2% (12 of 26) from beyond the arc.
The Wizards lost 115-109 to the visiting New York Knicks Friday in their return to action. Washington shot better from 3-point range but had 19 turnovers to New York’s 12.
The Wizards lead the season series with the Bulls 2-1. The home team has won each game and all 3 games finished within a 4-point margin. The Wizards won the first matchup 102-100 on Oct. 21, the Bulls won the second meeting 115-111 on Dec. 7 and Washington won the most recent game 100-97 on Jan. 11.
Can you survive? New pro and college basketball survivor pools are here at USA TODAY Sports! Free to play; terms and conditions apply. Join now!
Comments / 0