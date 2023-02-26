Open in App
Chicago, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls odds, picks and predictions

By Ethan Matthew,

6 days ago
The Washington Wizards (28-31) face the Chicago Bulls (27-33) Sunday at United Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Wizards vs. Bulls odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Bulls demolished the new-look Brooklyn Nets 131-87 Friday in their first action since the All-Star break in part by shooting 46.2% (12 of 26) from beyond the arc.

The Wizards lost 115-109 to the visiting New York Knicks Friday in their return to action. Washington shot better from 3-point range but had 19 turnovers to New York’s 12.

The Wizards lead the season series with the Bulls 2-1. The home team has won each game and all 3 games finished within a 4-point margin. The Wizards won the first matchup 102-100 on Oct. 21, the Bulls won the second meeting 115-111 on Dec. 7 and Washington won the most recent game 100-97 on Jan. 11.

Wizards at Bulls odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:50 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Wizards +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | Bulls -170 (bet $170 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Wizards +4.5 (-115) | Bulls -4.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 225.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Wizards at Bulls key injuries

Wizards

  • F Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out

Bulls

  • G Lonzo Ball (knee) out
  • G Goran Dragic (knee) out
  • G Javonte Green (knee) out

Wizards at Bulls picks and predictions

Prediction

Wizards 115, Bulls 110

While both teams are playing sub-.500 ball and both offfenses are less than desirable, Washington’s defense has some bright spots.

The Wizards hold their opponents to 46.5% from the floor, 5th best in the league. They also limit offenses to 11.7 threes made per game which is 9th best.

LEAN WIZARDS (+145).

More recently the Wizards have shown that they are successful betting-wise against the lower half of the NBA. Washington has covered in 7 of their last 8 games against teams below .500%.

Although the Bulls are coming off a statement win, they have not covered in their last 4 games on 1 day of rest.

If you aren’t comfortable betting the visitors outright or want to do a split-bet between the moneyline and the spread, you can BET WIZARDS +4.5 (-115).

While the Bulls struggle to cover on 1 day of rest, the Wizards have problems scoring on a short turnaround. Washington has only hit the Over once in their last 8 tries on a single day of rest.

LEAN UNDER 225.5 (-105).

