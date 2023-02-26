MLB's new rules impacting spring training; what's it going to be like during regular season?

It took just two days for chaos to emerge with baseball’s new rules when Atlanta’s Cal Conley was called out on a 3-and-2 pitch, with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning Saturday against the Boston Red Sox for simply not being in the batter’s box in time. The game ended in a tie.

"I don’t think this (rule) was intended for a game to end like that," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker says.

Can you imagine if it happens in the regular season?

"The first time Mike Trout gets called out on a third strike in front of 50,000 people," Seattle Mariners reliever Paul Sewald told USA TODAY Sports, "the seconds are going to turn from like 20 to 75 (on the pitch clock.) That has to be their concern too. If that happens, that’s going to be a really bad look.

"Or what happens if (Max) Scherzer and (Justin) Verlander get ball four because of the pitch clock, that would certainly be interesting.

"Or how about a Yankees-Red Sox game on Sunday Night baseball, and (Aaron) Judge gets called out. That happens, they’re going to change that."

Will MLB pickoff rule mean more stolen bases?

While the new rule limiting pickoff attempts should increase stolen bases, players believe it will only help the speedy baserunners, and not suddenly turn everyone into Rickey Henderson.

For proof, Sewald looked across the room at first baseman Ty France, who has never stolen a base in his career.

"There won’t be that many more stolen bases," Seawald says. "The people that do steal bases, will try more. The slow guys on the team aren’t all of a sudden going to try to steal 15 bags a year. Like Ty will still have zero this year."

France: "You want to bet."

Sewald: "I’ll bet you don’t have more than three."

France: "OK, let’s go."

Sewald: "Oh, and caught stealing is minus-1."

"Maybe the guys who do steal might steal more," Sewald says, "but I really don’t think it will change that much, just be a little more exciting with the fast guys."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB's new rules impacting spring training; what's it going to be like during regular season?