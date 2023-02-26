Open in App
West Allis, WI
TMJ4 News

12-year-old boy shot and killed in West Allis

By Mariam Mackar,

6 days ago
Another family is grieving the loss of a child at the hands of gun violence this week after a 12-year-old and 17-year-old were shot near 56th and Lincoln in West Allis on Saturday night. One of the children, a 12-year-old boy, was killed as a result of the shooting.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office's demographic report, the victim was 12-year-old Ronnel Smith of West Allis.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. at a party being held at a tavern in the area. On arrival, West Allis Police officers spotted the two who were struck by gunfire.

The 12-year-old died at the scene and the other victim was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. A 17-year-old male was injured in the shooting, according to West Allis police. Police said the shooting happened inside the building and that they have not made any arrests in connection to the homicide.

The owner of the lounge, Amy Thompson, told TMJ4 a 17-year old girl's birthday party was going on at the time.

Thompson showed us the event space, which is separate from the bar. She says it’s very common for the hall to be rented out for parties of all ages.

“We’ve had all kinds of parties up here and never had problems like this,” Thompson said. “I can’t wrap my head around the idea that something like this happened. I can’t wrap my head around the idea that children are getting guns… I can’t wrap my head around the idea that life doesn’t mean anything to people.”

She says parents and chaperones were present at the birthday party.

Verlin Walker lives in West Allis and walks through this neighborhood every day. He walked by the scene shortly after the shooting took place on Saturday.

“I mean, to wake up and find out that it was a 12 year old boy,” said Walker. “You can say put the guns down but are they gonna listen? That’s the thing. Are they gonna listen? How do you make them listen?”

As of Sunday morning, no one has been taken into custody for the shooting. WAPD continues to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the West Allis Police Department at (414) 302-8000.

Comments / 0
