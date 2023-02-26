Amanda Holden and Alan Carr’s renovated €1 Italian house goes on sale

A house that was bought for €1 and renovated by Amanda Holden and Alan Carr has been listed on Rightmove for €145,000 (approximately £128,323).

The two-bedroom property located in Sicily featured on the BBC One series Amanda and Alan’s Italian Job , which began on 6 January.

The pair purchased the house as part of a scheme run by Italian municipalities that are selling empty homes for €1 in an effort to revive abandoned towns.

Over the course of three months, Holden and Carr took on the dilapidated house as their DIY project and have transformed it into a stylish home.

According to the property’s listing on Rightmove, the apartment has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a spacious lounge, dining room and kitchen, and three balconies.

It also comes with a shared, walled courtyard that is “perfect for al fresco dining or just enjoying the Mediterranean sunshine”.

The 120-square metre space, nicknamed “Casa Alamanda”, includes air-conditioning and heating, and is fully furnished.

All proceeds from the sale of the house will be donated to Comic Relief and Children in Need.

The listing reads: “Attention Italian property seekers! Are you looking for the perfect getaway in the heart of Sicily? Look no further!

“Introducing our stunning two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Salemi, Sicily… Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make this apartment your own slice of paradise.”

In one episode of Amanda and Alan’s Italian Job , Holden explained: “Alan and I came up with the idea for this show together and approached the BBC as we knew it was the perfect home.

“We are both very passionate about interior design and we’ll be very hands on, injecting some much-needed life into an area of Sicily that’s in need of some Holden and Carr magic.”

Around 25 Italian municipalities are selling homes for €1 in some of the country’s prettiest remote villages, as younger people migrate to cosmopolitan cities in greater numbers. Remaining in these areas are ageing populations, some of whom have no one to leave their homes to – therefore, they leave them to the local authorities.

The houses that are part of this scheme are in bad shape and require major renovation work. You can find out more about how to get involved here .