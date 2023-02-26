Open in App
Florida State
NBC2 Fort Myers

Sunday Forecast: Dry with unseasonably warm weather

By Meteorologist Lauren Hope,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34oyXt_0l0LpcI700

Get set to sweat! Highs will stay 10 degrees above average today, reaching the mid to upper 80s. The record is 89, set just last year. We’ll stay dry throughout southwest Florida, so today is all about the sunshine. If you’re heading out on the boat or to the beach, be sure to use sunscreen. The UV index will be very high from 1 to 3 p.m.

Tonight, conditions will stay pleasant, with lows in the mid-60s and dry weather overnight. Tomorrow will be another hot one with highs back to the mid-80s. We’ll stick with the heat over the next week until our next cold front looks to come through Saturday. This will bring stray showers to the region and, finally, less humid weather by Sunday.

Moderate drought has popped up in parts of Lee, Collier, and Hendry counties. Most of southwest Florida is under a rainfall deficit, and the drier outlook this next work week is expected to worsen our drought.

