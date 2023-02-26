What's on Entrepreneur TV This Week

Entrepreneur TV's original programming is built to inspire, inform and fire up the minds of people like you who are on a mission to launch and grow their dream businesses. Watch new docu-series and insightful interviews streaming now on Entrepreneur , Galaxy TV , FreeCast , and Plex .

This week be sure to watch episodes of:

That Will Never Work (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday)

This Week's Featured Show!

THAT WILL NEVER WORK's lively conversations, showcase Marc's unique combination of analytical skills, tough love, with a healthy dose of humor to provide actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.

Episode 111: Cicero Learning, a business that helps families with the problem of global education access on a bespoke basis. It's an educational method referred to as "World Schooling" which has become a hot topic thanks to the pandemic when laptop wielding parents realized that certain job types can now be done from literally anywhere in the world.

Episode 304: Have you ever wondered what people do with the advice that Marc gives them on the show? Well, David Silberman, co-founder of PingPod, is here to tell you just that.

Action and Ambition (Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)

ACTION AND AMBITION Andrew Medal goes behind the scenes to learn the world's most ambitious people's backstories, mindsets, and actions.

Episode 111: Andrew Medal chats with Aubrey Marcus about the inception of Onnit on Joe Rogan's podcast, where he derives his creativity and builds a mega millions dollar business.



Elevator Pitch (Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)

On ENTREPRENEUR ELEVATOR PITCH , entrepreneurs have 60 seconds to pitch a business idea to a boardroom of investors.

Episode 704: Some are seasoned pros who have already built and sold businesses, while others have yet to complete their first product. But one trait they all share in common, however, is not being shy about having bold asks.



Mindvalley Talks (Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)

MINDVALLEY TALKS brings you the best personal growth video content from the most brilliant minds on the planet.

Episode 105: "The biggest lie that we've ever been told or sold in our lives and businesses is that we have to be serious to be successful."

Cooking with Cohen (Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)

COOKING WITH COHEN host Jennifer Cohen has been in the health and fitness world for some time, but she's never had a cooking show quite like this before.

Episode 103: Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules is here this week to show us some recipes from his new book, Fancy AF Cocktails!

Celebrity Business Tips (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

CELEBRITY BUSINESS TIPS showcases actors, athletes, and entrepreneurs as they share their best business tips to help you get started and find success with some humor and heart.

Episode 101: Actors, athletes, and entrepreneurs alike all share their best business tips to help you get started and find success, with some humor and heart.



My Stories (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

MY STORIES The life stories of Roshan Brown, former D1 Basketball player.

Episode 101: This moment of my life was an eye-opener and put me on the path that I am now. Your current situation is not your destination. Always keep striving for more!



Unfiltered (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

UNFILTERED with Jessica Abo pulls back the curtain to have candid conversations with business owners and entrepreneurs.

Episode 102: Founders of companies like HeyMama, Pretty Litter, an event marketing company, and a children's book author sit down with Jessica Abo.



Habits and Hustle (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

HABITS AND HUSTLE host Jennifer Cohen brings thought leaders and notable game-changers into thought-provoking conversations identifying effective techniques and ideas to help listeners level up their physical and mental capabilities.

Episode 151: Amanda Knox is an exoneree, writer, and NYT bestselling author. We discussed topics like stoic meditation, negative visualizations, and the creative mental exercises she used to get through this hellish period of her life. It's truly impressive hearing Amanda's ability to try to empathize with the people who had wronged her and the professional way she carries herself, especially after having every reason to be resentful.