You're Not Cleaning Your Vacuum Attachments Enough

Vacuuming is never fun, and cleaning your vacuum is even more tiresome. However, it's just as important to integrate this task into your chore list . This is especially true if it's constantly used to clean up after kids and pets, who always leave behind traces of hair and dirt while accidentally spilling food and other substances. In addition to accidental messes, homes are typically vacuumed once or twice a week to maintain their appearance by eliminating dust, crumbs underneath couch cushions, and more. As a result, grime can quickly build up along the walls of your vacuum attachments.

Additionally, those who hesitate to clean out their attachments may end up with a vacuum that spews out mold and bacteria. This can quickly become a serious issue, and those with allergies may suffer the most from breathing in these harmful substances. Some of us may already be aware of these concerns and clean our vacuum attachments once in a while, but what if you're not doing this enough? We'll reveal exactly how often this crucial task should be completed.

You Need To Clean These Parts The Most

Although this may sound tedious, you should clean certain parts of your vacuum every time it's used. For example, after you're done vacuuming , you should check the brushes and bristles for any dust or hair that may have been attached to them. When this happens, it's recommended not to pull at the debris but to cut it off with a pair of scissors. Once that's done, use a disinfectant spray to thoroughly decontaminate these parts.

Additionally, the canister should also be emptied after each use. Many of us are guilty of waiting until our canister is filled with dust and dirt before emptying, but this could be affecting your vacuum's performance. Instead, it's recommended to dump out its contents once it's halfway to two-thirds full. Doing this can help eliminate harmful bacteria before it sticks to your vacuum. Making this a habit could also lengthen the life of this household item.

Every Month Or So

However, there are other parts that only need to be cleaned once a month, such as the filters. Most vacuums will come with a manual that explains where the filter is located and how to carefully remove it. If it's safe to wash, you'll need to detach it from the vacuum, shake off any debris, and wash it with cold water before placing it somewhere to air dry. But, every 12 to 18 months, it's suggested to take apart your entire vacuum for a deep clean.

To get this task done, you'll need hot water, dish soap, a brush, and a can of compressed air. You'll begin by slowly breaking down your vacuum before placing your canister and other attachments in a bowl of water. Then, use your brush to scrub away any grime and dry them before reattaching the different parts to your vacuum. Once that's done, use your can of compressed air to blow away any dust that may be stuck in small, hidden crevices of your cleaning product. Lastly, make sure to also wipe away any dirt you notice on the exterior.

