Twitter laid off 'dozens' more workers on Saturday as Elon Musk continues to cut costs, report says

The billionaire said in a TED interview in April last year : "Having a platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilization. This is not about the economics at all."
However, the same month he told bankers who helped finance his takeover that he could crack down on executive and board pay to cut costs and would find new ways to monetize tweets, Reuters reported .
Musk's attempt to boost revenues has faced obstacles, however. The Information reported that only 180,000 people in the US had paid for the Twitter Blue feature as of mid-January.
On Tuesday, the billionaire called Twitter "the world's largest non-profit."
Twitter and Kuijper didn't immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider, made outside normal working hours.
