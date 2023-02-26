Open in App
Haverstraw, NY
Horrific Crash: 1 Killed, 1 Injured After SUV Crashes Into Tree In Hudson Valley

By Kathy Reakes,

6 days ago

One person was killed and another injured during a crash in the Hudson Valley.

It happened in Rockland County around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 on the Palisades Parkway in the southbound lane near Exit 14 in Haverstraw.

The single-vehicle crash involved an SUV that hit a tree, splitting the vehicle in half.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, one person was killed and another was reportedly injured.

The crash site.

Rockland Video Productions

The medical examiner's office was on the scene.

The Parkway was closed for several hours overnight.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

