cnycentral.com

What's on the menu?: Vodka Chicken Riggies with Spatchcock Funk By Abbey Buttacavoli, 6 days ago

By Abbey Buttacavoli, 6 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Vodka Chicken Riggies!. ...