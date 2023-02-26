Eddy County seeks fulltime public records coordinator to help with increased requests

The increasing number of public records requested from Eddy County prompted County Commissioners to approve the creation of a new administrative position to handle some of the workload.

In a memorandum to commissioners, Eddy County Manager Allen Davis said the executive administration assistant, the legal assistant to the county attorney and administrative support staff spends a cumulative average of 60 hours per week fulfilling public records request.

Commissioners approved a $27,000 expenditure in the current budget to create a salary for the position for the rest of the current fiscal year which ends in June. Starting hourly pay for the position would vary from $23.75 to $26.31 an hour depending on experience and qualifications, read Davis’ memo.

Davis said the number of New Mexico Inspection of Public Records Act (IPRA) requests were a burden to current personnel.

“Ms. Adrian (Jones) and Teanna (Romero) literally spend 50 to 60 percent of their time with these requests,” he said. “I believe we need this coordinator position in the administrative office to ensure that requests get appropriately assigned.

“In the end this is just a fulltime job to coordinate all of the things that go on."

However, Davis could not provide the exact number of IPRA requests sent to Eddy County in 2022 or which have been received in 2023.

IPRA is a state law that provides the public and media access to public information, read the New Mexico Attorney General’s website.

The law requires open access to almost all public records in state and local government with few exceptions, the website indicated.

“Under IPRA, the public has the right to take legal action if they are denied access to public records, an important mechanism to empower the public,” according to the website.

District 2 Commissioner Jon Henry likened the hire to an unfunded mandate from the State of New Mexico.

“At some point we’re going to have to get realistic and create a department. This is becoming ridiculous for all cities and counties,” he said. “We better get more aggressive with the state.”

Melanie Majors, executive director of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government (NMFOG), said an increase in public requests should be viewed as a positive move as citizens and media are entitled to inspect public records.

“The public wants to know what its government is doing and requests the records to do so. Also, much of the material that is requested could be placed in a database on a public website maintained by the agency. Several items are routine. I know that some agencies will place information on a website if it is requested more than once,” she said.

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com or @ArgusMichae on Twitter.