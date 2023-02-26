Roberds Lake gets another Airbnb, but county ordinance is quiet

Roberds Lake is prime real estate, according to Jeff and Natalka MacDonald. They said the small-town, close-knit community makes for a perfect weekend getaway.

The MacDonald family just opened up a new short-term rental, making it the fourth lakefront property listed on Vrbo and Airbnb. However, these vacation rental spots may not be allowed.

Some time ago, the MacDonald family stayed on Roberds Lake at Winjum’s Shady Acres Restaurant and Resort.

“It’s a lot of fishing,” Jeff said. “A lot of recreational pontooning, and families just coming up to relax. You know, swimming and floating. It’s just a very relaxed lake, and we hope to keep it that way.”

They enjoyed the lake so much that they bought a house shortly after. Then, when another property went online, they bought it to list on Airbnb and Vrbo.

They quickly noticed the large number of Iowa license plates that were on the cars of those visiting the lake, which is “right up I-35.”

“My opinion is people are wanting to get away from the cities,” she said. “They’re wanting to be on a lake and not deal with traffic. And you know, I don’t know that it’s necessarily just Roberds Lake. I mean, when we have 10 lakes in 10 miles, it’s just such a welcoming and warm thing to have.”

Natalka looked into Rice County’s ordinances and didn’t find any rule prohibiting short-term rentals. They bought a lakefront residential property and within just a few weeks she had it listed for rent on Vrbo and Airbnb.

In addition to their “entrepreneurial spirit,” they wanted to share the “soothing and relaxing” lake to anyone that wants to “unwind,” Natalka said.

As of Friday, it’s only been up for a week and has already been booked for the next two major holidays. The MacDonalds were happy to have found a way to make extra cash and “share (their) passion for the lake.”

Silent ordinances

In Faribault, Lonsdale and Nerstrand, there is no mention of “short-term rentals” within any city ordinance or code.

Faribault City Planner Dave Wanberg said the conversation came up briefly when the Super Bowl was in Minnesota a few years back, which had inspired locals to rent their places out for a while.

“The council said, ‘No, we know some of this is probably going on, but it’s not a super high priority at this point,’” Wanberg said, of the Faribault City Council discussion. “We would hope they pay the lodging tax, but the council hasn’t put anything specific in place.”

The MacDonalds also mentioned the lodging tax, believing their rental is allowed, so long as they pay the additional tax.

Since nothing specific was put in place, Wanberg said having an Airbnb is allowed in Faribault. The same principle applies to Nerstrand, according to Nerstrand City Clerk Dana Jans, and Lonsdale, according to Community Development Planner Jamie Scheffer.

Roberds Lake and other areas outside of an incorporated city’s limits fall under the jurisdiction of Rice County. Rice County Environmental Planner Jeremy Edwards said the county has slightly different rules for when an ordinance doesn’t mention something, like short-term rentals.

He pointed out Rice County Zoning Ordinance Chapter 508.05 in Subsection C .

“Any use not listed as either ‘P’ (permitted), ‘C’ (conditional), or ‘I’ (interim) in a particular district shall be prohibited in that district,” reads the ordinance.

“Bed-and-breakfast facilities” are permitted, but a county ordinance says the owners must reside in the house that they’re renting out. Therefore, an Airbnb that’s rented out is technically not allowed in unincorporated parts of the county.

That hasn’t stopped most people with their Airbnbs, which Edwards said isn’t likely to be strictly enforced, especially if the owners are paying the proper taxes and the county doesn’t receive complaints about the property.

“We’re taxed on it,” Natalka said. “So it’s our home. It’s our second home. So I’d be curious to dig a little deeper into that. But that’s nothing that we came across.”

As previously mentioned, the MacDonalds said they pay the lodging tax. They also live in a house just across the lake, “a boat ride away,” and took the time to inform the neighbors of the Airbnb.

“This property that we’re renting out is on the east side of Roberts Lake, so we literally can look across the lake and see the rental unit,” Natalka said.

They added that they provided their phone number and said to give them a call anytime something were to happen. They said that Vrbo and Airbnb have a specific vetting process aimed at keeping bad guests from using the service.