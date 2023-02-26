5 can't-miss True/False Film Fest events that don't take place in a movie theater

Each year's True/False Film Fest revolves around the movies. Of course, it does — it's right there in the name.

If you radiate out into other circles, music showcases and parties probably come next on the priority list. But other communal experiences centered around storytelling and fresh creative visions really complete True/False's aims.

Here are just five of those events, worth checking out or — in the case of one sold-out experience — circling for next year.

Art Walk

Once a year, True/False changes the way Columbia sees in hopes to spread that vision throughout the year. The fest also changes the way our city looks with exciting, exotic, exhilarating art installations. Twice during the festival, curator Sarah Nguyen will lead viewers on a walking tour of this year's sights. 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 3 at The Blue Note and 11 a.m. Sunday, March 5 at Uprise Bakery gallery. Free.

The Realities of Film Criticism

This discussion will bring festgoers into the minds of attending film critics; the fest has billed it as an "'ask me anything' style panel" where writers "will reflect on the realities and challenges of the profession."

"To help foster a transparent environment, the session will be off-the-record and we ask what is discussed in the room, stays in the room," the fest adds. 1 p.m. March 3 at Compass Inc. Free.

Bump It Up

Anyone who's seen a True/False screening knows the immersive power of festival bumpers, the pre-film short that plays off the festival's theme. The filmmakers behind this year's bumpers — Jude Chehab, Onyeka Igwe, Ésery Mondésir and Tulapop Saenjaroen — will discuss their creations. 3 p.m. March 3 at Compass Inc. Free.

Campfire Stories

An annual festival highlight, this late-night affair gathers festgoers around a literal and creative flame to hear from artists. This year, the filmmakers behind "The Taste of Mango," "Milisuthando" and "Paradise" will "share tales about the scenes that got away," the festival notes. Musician Steven Senger plays host, and the fest also promises "S'more-y treats." 9 p.m. March 3 at Talking Horse Productions; sold out.

Genealogy

This year, the fest hosts four different field sessions in which 2023 True/False filmmakers come together to discuss the different dimensions of themes they hold in common. All are worthy of attendance; the Genealogy session, featuring "Joonam" director Sierra Urich and "Moosa Lane" filmmaker Anita Mathal Hopland, centers around their expressions of their immigrant families' stories.

The session promises to cover "their impetus towards first-person narratives, uncovering the proximity of ancestry and challenge of belonging." Noon March 5 at Compass Inc. Free.

For more on these and other festival happenings, visit https://truefalse.org/program/events/.

Aarik Danielsen is the features and culture editor for the Tribune. Contact him at adanielsen@columbiatribune.com or by calling 573-815-1731. Find him on Twitter @aarikdanielsen.