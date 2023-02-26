Meet the 2023 AGN preseason softball Super Team

FIRST TEAM

P: Kynleigh Kirby, Pampa, junior, Pampa

As a sophomore, she struck out 218 batters in 177 innings and maintained a 2.20 ERA. Recorded 41 RBI as well.

C: Brianna Cloud, Pampa, sophomore

Hit .558 with 46 RBI and a FPCT of .992. Was named the 2022 District Newcomer of the Year

INF: Danae Lopez, Amarillo, junior

Hit .504 with 13 home runs, 51 RBI and struck out just eight times. Garnered District 3-5A Offensive Player of the Year.

INF: Melaney Granados, Dumas, senior

Struck out just three times in 150 plate appearances, while tallying 89 RBI.

INF: Mia Gray, Sunray, junior

Batted .674 with eight home runs, 31 RBI and 14 steals.

INF: Abby Howell, Bushland, junior

Batted .519, with 13 home runs and 68 RBI on the season.

OF: Peyton Bearss, Tascosa, junior

Led the team with 46 hits and maintained an batting average of .541.

OF: Anberlin O’Dell, Randall, senior

Led the Lady Raiders with an OBP of .504.

OF: Reagan Dyer, Pampa, senior

Had a batting average of .330 with 25 RBI and a fielding percentage of .972.

SECOND TEAM

P: Kylie Knowles, Canyon, senior

Finished 2022 with a 23-10 record, 3.53 ERA and 216 strikeouts.

C: Kaidie Hackler, Childress, senior

Was Amarillo Globe-News Super Team honorable mention in 2022.

INF: Mikaila Gilliland, Canyon, junior

Batted .408 with an OBP of .460 en route to first team All-District honors.

INF: Emily Lane, Tascosa, junior

In 2022, the All-District honoree batted .465 with 40 hits and six home runs.

INF: Haylee Clevenger, Booker, junior

Hit .528 with 1.452 OPS, 26 steals and .971 fielding percentage. Was outstanding as a pitcher with 9-1 record, 2.35 ERA, two no-hitters and a perfect game.

INF: Tandie Cummins, Clarendon, sophomore

Hit .522 with 34 RBI and 18 stolen bases.

OF: Kylie Lansbury, Amarillo, senior

All-District selection finished the year with a slash line of .440/.507/.520.

OF: Sania Reyes, Dumas, sophomore

Finished her first high school season with a slash line of .534/.624/.786 with 38 RBI and 60 runs. Also had a .937 FPCT on defense get Reyes the nod.

OF: Carolyn Koval, River Road, sophomore

Hit .600 with 18 home runs and 59 RBI.

HONORABLE MENTION

Cylin Saxon, Borger, sophomore, INF

Chloe Smith, Follett, senior, P

Jena Preston, Childress, senior, P

Chloe Cochran, Bushland, senior, INF

Taylyn Shuffield, Amarillo High, junior, UTIL

Sandra "Nina" Vasquez, Dimmitt, senior, C

Berkley Browder, Randall, senior, P

Sidney Soria, Randall, sophomore, INF

Desi Hernandez, West Plains, junior, UTIL

Hayden Elam, Clarendon, sophomore, INF

Maison Guerra, Canyon, senior, C

Carsyn Hunt, Pampa, sophomore, INF

Hallie Hawthorne, Pampa, senior, INF

Brooklyn Vasquez, Gruver, junior, INF

Aneesa Lopez, Palo Duro, junior, INF

Celia Abeja, Tulia, junior, INF

Kenzie Flowers, Canadian, sophomore, C

Ava Sharp, River Road, sophomore, INF

Mickah Landeros, Perryton, senior, P

Madisson Pedraza, Dalhart, junior, INF

Briana Vargas, Dumas, senior, UTIL

Cami Velasquez, Dumas, senior, INF

Heaven McMullen, Muleshoe, sophomore, INF

Bianca Cereceres, Muleshoe, junior, UTIL

Kiera Chavez, Caprock, senior, INF

Daisey Fuentes, Caprock, junior, INF

Emily Yelton, West Texas, senior, C

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Meet the 2023 AGN preseason softball Super Team