‘Family Karma’ Star Amrit Kapai Gives Us The Scoop On His Season 3 Finale Wedding To Nicholas Kouchoukas

Photos: BRAVO ; Illustration: Dillen Phelps

The third season of Bravo’s Family Karma has centered heavily around marriage. Following a group of wealthy Indian-Americans in Miami, the season opened with Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana’s Cancun destination wedding, then spent much of its run ratcheting up the stakes of Monica Vaswani’s seemingly dead-end relationship with Rish Karam, teased Anisha Ramakrishna’s speedy engagement, and will end with the nuptials of Amrit Kapai and Nicholas Kouchoukas in Atlanta.

Along the way, there has been plenty of drama. Vishal’s ongoing battle with mother-in-law Lopa Aunty and the surfacing of his drinking problem has been front and center; Rish’s many missed deadlines for a proposal have warranted numerous conversations with her father; and Amrit and Nicholas’s disagreements about how to handle Indian wedding traditions and parenting decisions have pushed the usually stable couple to the edge. It’s safe to say Family Karma Season 3 has not shied away from showing the pains of wedding planning, the agony of not being on the same page as your partner, and the realities of marriage.

Ahead of the season finale airing Sunday February 26, Decider caught up with Amrit to talk about the decision behind televising his gay Indian wedding, dealing with cultural clashes, and how wedded life has been.

DECIDER: The show is wrapping its third season. Has being on the show changed your relationship with your parents, with Nicholas, or with your friends?

AMRIT KAPAI: It has changed the way I approach conflict and conflict resolution. It’s forced me to have honest conversations with Nicholas, my parents, my fellow castmates that I ordinarily would not have had, so I think it’s made our relationships stronger.

With the other cast members, they aren’t really castmates, they’re my friends. There are things that maybe trigger us more than before we were on this show and I’ve tried really hard to put our friendship first and the show second, but it’s just natural and inevitable when you’re filming a show with some of your closest friends that you compare yourselves to each other—like his story is maybe resonating more than my story or whatever it is. I’ve tried to just address it head on now. There’s no reason to let it blow up and sit inside of me.

Amrit Kapai, Family Karma star.

In the build-up to your wedding in Season 3, you mention wishing you had just eloped instead of throwing this big wedding. What made you not only want to have this big wedding, but also have it televised?

As a kid, I saw all these Bollywood movies and they painted this perfect idea of a big fat Indian wedding. It was always a dream I had as a little boy, and I didn’t want the fact that I was gay to prohibit me or to hold me back from having that dream. I don’t think being gay should hold you back from any dream—whether that’s loving someone, being in a relationship, achieving a certain profession or having a kid, it shouldn’t. So I didn’t want that to hold me back. And that ties hand in hand with why I was okay with televising this wedding: I wanted to show the young Amrits out there that just because you’re gay, or if you’re transgender or whatever it may be, you can still have those goals and still live those dreams that you had as a kid.

What has been the hardest part about sharing this personal journey with the world?

I thought it was going to be the fact that I was marrying a man and now I sort of think that it was marrying someone outside of the culture. It’s just so much easier to marry an Indian because it’s the same traditions, the same culture, the same belief that a family is marrying a family. I think that might have been the toughest part of this whole thing—the fact that we both came in with different cultures and traditions and backgrounds.

As a fellow Indian-American, watching your parents was quite heartwarming to me, even though there was some friction with Nicholas leading up to the wedding. Did anything about their reaction surprise you?

My parents were really supportive and they still are very supportive of this relationship and marriage. They love Nicholas, but I think towards the end, my mom was having a little bit of a hard time letting go of some of the traditions. And it’s not her fault—she had her extended family members in her ear saying, “but why aren’t you doing it this way? But why aren’t you doing this one?” As much as I tried to tell her, “don’t listen to anyone,” I think that’s easier said than done for our parents’ generation.

For our generation, we don’t give a shit about what people say. We live life on our terms because we had the freedom to do that being born in America and growing up in this country. I don’t think that was the case for our parents who were raised in India. It was a different way of living, so I can’t fault her for that. But sometimes you forget that when you bring in your partner from the outside world, it’s not the same kind of patience or tolerance for things.

Last season, you came out to your grandma and she wasn’t immediately accepting of your sexual orientation. I love that the show didn’t shy away that and I thought it was a really affecting and very important story to put out in the world. Looking back, how did that affect you and did you ever have second thoughts about sharing that publicly?

I don’t know that I had second thoughts after I came out to her, but I was certainly hesitant about the actual conversation and whether it needed to be something that I was going to do on camera and whether I was blindsiding her. I didn’t want it to be a surprise attack. My grandmother was 93 when she passed—she didn’t understand what reality TV was, she didn’t know what Bravo was, she wasn’t watching the Housewives every week. I didn’t want to disrespect her and insult her by putting her in the spotlight like that. I ultimately decided that I was going to do it because that conversation was so important to be out there for viewers to watch. I did it to help people and their journey of self expression—not just for the individual that’s coming out, but also the parents or grandparents involved with an LGBTQ child. So at the end of the day, the pros outweighed the cons and I made the decision to have that conversation with cameras there.

I also wanted it to be universal. Maybe you’re not gay but you’re bringing home a person who’s not your background. That’s also that’s a certain way of coming out your grandparents; you have to tell them something that they’re not used to. So I wanted to be universal for all people to relate to.

I loved that you had a female, accepting pundit officiate your ceremony. Why was it important to you and Nicholas to find a figure like that to oversee the ceremony?

My mom had talked to at least one traditional pundit who wouldn’t do it, and that hurt. I don’t want to force anyone. I don’t want to put a gun to anyone’s head and say you have to perform the ceremony if it goes against your beliefs. That’s fine, and I respect everyone’s belief. You can feel whatever you feel, but I don’t want you performing our wedding. So we were on an active search for a priest or priestess who would be able to do it and who would want to do it with love and respect.

A friend put us in touch with Sushmaji and she runs the “Purple Pundit Project.” In the first conversation I had with her, I realized she was everything we wanted in an officiant. In traditional Indian ceremonies, you sit there for an hour and a half and you don’t really understand what’s going on. Everyone is so checked out. The only thought on people’s minds as they’re watching what should be a beautiful ceremony is, “how much more? What step are we on? Are we almost done?” I didn’t want that for ours. I wanted our closest friends and families who have traveled so far to be there with us to feel like they were part of this ceremony. She was everything we wanted from a priestess.

What is your favorite wedding memory that isn’t shown on the show?

What stands out in my head right now is seeing the mandap for the first time and seeing the venue’s banquet room and decor for the first time for the reception. The core vendor went above and beyond, their team was so so good.

This season, we see you and Nicholas fight about how you would name a future child. Why was it so important to you to keep your last name and did you ever talk about hyphenating?

We put so much emphasis on a name and rightfully so…it’s our identity. It’s the first indication of who we are from the day we are born. I guess I was holding on to that because it’s what my parents wanted. Right? You want to appease your parents? And it’d be nice to have a kid that has my last name. But same with Nicholas, he has the same wants and wishes that I do. I think it was a very complex variety of factors as to why I wanted my last name. We did discuss the hyphen, which would be Kapai-Kouchoukos or Kouchoukos-Kapai. The only issue is our child would be sitting there writing out his or her or their name for hours because it’s just such a long last name. We haven’t ruled out that possibility and we haven’t come to a conclusion or a solution. I’ve kind of been pushing off that conversation, but only time will tell I guess.

Are there any updates on your surrogacy story?

We’re still working through some of the issues that viewers were able to see, and we’re still in active contact with our physician and IVF doctor. We have an appointment coming up in a few weeks actually. We’re still very hopeful. We’re not going to let that minor roadblock derail us from the journey.

Would you and Nicholas ever consider adoption?

We have. We talked to some of our other LGBTQ couple friends who have done adoption and have gotten some initial information about the process. We actually even had a conversation about adopting in India, so we haven’t ruled that out yet. We’re sort of simultaneously pursuing both paths and seeing which one sticks at the end of the day.

How has married life been?

It’s been good. I used to give a boring, nonchalant answer to this question, saying we’ve been together for so long and it feels the same. That answer lacked magic and was a complacent status quo answer. Then I thought about it more and what has really changed since marriage is that before you’re married, when you’re with someone, you’re committed but oftentimes, you might have one eye kind of open to the outside world—the whole, “What else is out there? The grass is greener on the other side. Did I connect with this person at work in a different way?” There’s not that firm commitment. Now that we’re married, my eyes are both closed fully. I married my person and that person is my person for my whole life.

Radhika Menon (@menonrad) is a TV-obsessed writer based in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared on Vulture, Teen Vogue, Paste Magazine, and more. At any given moment, she can ruminate at length over Friday Night Lights, the University of Michigan, and the perfect slice of pizza. You may call her Rad.