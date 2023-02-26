Open in App
North Carolina State
2023 ACC Tournament seeding, schedule, info (Feb. 26)

By Zack Pearson,

6 days ago

We have just one week left in the 2022-23 ACC basketball season and the standings are going to come down to the wire.

After a wild Saturday in which Clemson routed NC State and Florida State erased a 25-point deficit to stun Miami, Pitt stands atop the conference standings going into the final week. Miami dropped to second, and Virginia fell to third after losing to North Carolina.

The biggest winners might have been Clemson and Pitt.

As for the blue bloods, North Carolina earned a big Quad 1 win over Virginia to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive, and Duke stayed hot by beating Virginia Tech big at home.

It’s another full week of action in the conference as the regular season wraps up Saturday. There are some big games left this week, including NC State at Duke, Clemson at Virginia, Pitt at Miami and, of course, Duke at UNC.

Let’s take a look at how the conference stands going into the final week with the schedule, standings and current bracket.

ACC Standings as of (Feb. 26)

Updated standings as of Feb. 26:

  1. Pitt 14-4
  2. Miami 14-5
  3. Virginia 13-5
  4. Clemson 13-5
  5. Duke 12-6
  6. NC State 12-7
  7. North Carolina 10-8
  8. Wake Forest 10-8
  9. Syracuse 9-9
  10. Boston College 8-10
  11. Florida State 7-11
  12. Virginia Tech 6-12
  13. Georgia Tech 4-14
  14. Notre Dame 2-16
  15. Louisville 2-16

Games this week

Monday: North Carolina at Florida State

Tuesday: Clemson at Virginia; NC State at Duke; Georgia Tech at Syracuse; Boston College at Wake Forest; Virginia Tech at Louisville. Wednesday : Pitt at Notre Dame Saturday : Duke at North Carolina; Louisville at Virginia; Georgia Tech at Boston College; Florida State at Virginia Tech; Wake Forest at Syracuse; Pitt at Miami; Notre Dame at Clemson

ACC Tournament

2023 ACC TOURNAMENT SEEDING AS OF FEB. 26

Tuesday, March 7 (First round) Game 1: (12) Virginia Tech vs. (13) Georgia Tech  | 2 p.m. | ACC Network Game 2: (10) Boston College vs. (15) Louisville  | 4:30 p.m.* | ACC Network Game 3: (11) Florida State vs. (14) Notre Dame | 7 p.m.* | ACC Network Wednesday, March 8 (Second round) Game 4: (8) Wake Forest vs. (9) Syracuse | Noon | ESPN/ESPN2 Game 5: (5) Duke vs. Game 1 winner | 2:30 p.m.* | ESPN/ESPN2 Game 6: (7) North Carolina vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN2/ESPNU Game 7: (6) NC State vs. Game 3 winner | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2/ESPNU Thursday, March 9 (Third round) Game 8: (1) Pitt vs. Game 4 winner | Noon | ESPN/ESPN2 Game 9: (4) Clemson vs. Game 5 winner | 2:30 p.m.* | ESPN/ESPN2 Game 10: (2) Miami vs. Game 6 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2 Game 11: (3) Virginia vs. Game 7 winner | 9:30 p.m.* | ESPN/ESPN2
Friday, March 10 (Semifinals) Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2 Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner | 9:30 p.m.* | ESPN/ESPN2 Saturday, March 11 (Championship) Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN

