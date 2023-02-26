Open in App
The Sacramento Bee

Kings-Thunder gameday live: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ruled out vs. Sacramento due to injury

By Jason Anderson,

6 days ago

The Kings will face a shorthanded Oklahoma City Thunder squad on Sunday after pulling off a dramatic victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in the second-highest scoring game in NBA history.

All-Star Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out for Sunday’s game due to right ankle soreness and an abdominal strain. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a career-high 31.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists in his fifth season since coming out of Kentucky as the No. 11 pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

The Kings (34-25) strengthened their hold on the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with a 176-175 victory over the Clippers on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. They are two games behind the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies with a two-game lead over the fourth-place Phoenix Suns.

The Thunder (28-31) is tied for 11th in the West, just one game behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the final play-in spot. Oklahoma City is coming off back-to-back losses after falling 120-119 to the Utah Jazz on Thursday and 124-115 to the Suns on Friday.

Kings at Thunder

When : 4 p.m.

Where : Paycom Center

TV : NBC Sports California

Radio : Sactown Sports 1140

Odds : Kings -3 ½

Over/under : 241

Injury report

Kings : OUT — KZ Okpala (not with team).

Thunder : OUT — Ousmane Dieng (G League); Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle/abdomen); Chet Holmgren (foot); Aleksej Pokusevski (tibia); Aaron Wiggins (G League).

Upcoming schedule

Feb. 26 at Oklahoma City Thunder

Feb. 28 at Oklahoma City Thunder

March 3 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

March 4 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

March 6 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

