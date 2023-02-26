Kings-Thunder gameday live: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ruled out vs. Sacramento due to injury

The Kings will face a shorthanded Oklahoma City Thunder squad on Sunday after pulling off a dramatic victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in the second-highest scoring game in NBA history.
All-Star Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out for Sunday’s game due to right ankle soreness and an abdominal strain. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a career-high 31.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists in his fifth season since coming out of Kentucky as the No. 11 pick in the 2018 NBA draft.
The Kings (34-25) strengthened their hold on the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with a 176-175 victory over the Clippers on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. They are two games behind the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies with a two-game lead over the fourth-place Phoenix Suns.
The Thunder (28-31) is tied for 11th in the West, just one game behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the final play-in spot. Oklahoma City is coming off back-to-back losses after falling 120-119 to the Utah Jazz on Thursday and 124-115 to the Suns on Friday.
Kings at Thunder
When : 4 p.m.
Where : Paycom Center
TV : NBC Sports California
Radio : Sactown Sports 1140
Odds : Kings -3 ½
Over/under : 241
Injury report
Kings : OUT — KZ Okpala (not with team).
Thunder : OUT — Ousmane Dieng (G League); Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle/abdomen); Chet Holmgren (foot); Aleksej Pokusevski (tibia); Aaron Wiggins (G League).
Feb. 26 at Oklahoma City Thunder
Feb. 28 at Oklahoma City Thunder
March 3 vs. Los Angeles Clippers
March 4 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
March 6 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
