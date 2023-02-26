WRAL anchor announces departure after 15 years at the Raleigh news station

Longtime WRAL-TV reporter/anchor Adam Owens announced his departure from the station on Facebook this weekend, stating that the Sunday morning newscast is his final one.

Here’s what he shared in his Facebook post:

“Some big personal news to share.

“This Sunday morning newscast will be my last at WRAL. After 15-years working to bring you the news here, I have decided now is a good time to move on. It was a tough decision to go in another career direction, but it is a decision that will give me more time with my wife and my two girls.

“I want to thank those of you watching for your time and attention and for being so kind to me over the years. There is a wonderful family here at WRAL and I hold my co-workers in high regard. After more than 20-years in this business, I continue to believe strongly in the importance of journalism. Take care and have a wonderful weekend.”

Owens started as a reporter at WRAL-TV in 2007. He began his career in 2001 at WNCT-TV in Greenville, according to his bio on WRAL-TV’s website.

He has won two regional Emmy awards with the Raleigh station, including one for breaking news reporting during 2018’s Hurricane Florence.

Adam Owens’ last newscast

Owens’ signed off for good at the end of WRAL-TV’s 10 a.m. news update Sunday. He was emotional during his announcement to viewers, which ended with an on-screen cake with his wife and daughters.

He urged viewers to continue supporting journalism.

“Please support journalism here and wherever you find people trying to give you the facts and working hard to do that,” he said. “After more than 20 years in journalism, I believe very strongly in that.”

