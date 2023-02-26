Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
KXAN

Round Rock students envision a sustainable downtown Austin in STEM project

By Kelsey Thompson,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jtwep_0l0LZF6y00

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A group of Round Rock ISD students are taking sustainability initiatives to new and futuristic heights, reimagining downtown Austin as a 100% green energy hub.

Cedar Valley Middle School’s Future City club built a model of downtown Austin 100 years into the future that outlines green initiatives the city can take to combat climate change. Their project won third place at a Texas Future City’s competition this year.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mEoFm_0l0LZF6y00
    Cedar Valley Middle School’s Future City club built a model of downtown Austin 100 years into the future that outlines green initiatives the city can take to combat climate change. Their project won third place at a Texas Future City’s competition this year. (Courtesy: Cedar Valley Middle School)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VJK5H_0l0LZF6y00
    Cedar Valley Middle School’s Future City club built a model of downtown Austin 100 years into the future that outlines green initiatives the city can take to combat climate change. Their project won third place at a Texas Future City’s competition this year. (Courtesy: Cedar Valley Middle School)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LEcSX_0l0LZF6y00
    Cedar Valley Middle School’s Future City club built a model of downtown Austin 100 years into the future that outlines green initiatives the city can take to combat climate change. Their project won third place at a Texas Future City’s competition this year. (Courtesy: Cedar Valley Middle School)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PgVXN_0l0LZF6y00
    Cedar Valley Middle School’s Future City club built a model of downtown Austin 100 years into the future that outlines green initiatives the city can take to combat climate change. Their project won third place at a Texas Future City’s competition this year. (Courtesy: Cedar Valley Middle School)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rgDWL_0l0LZF6y00
    Cedar Valley Middle School’s Future City club built a model of downtown Austin 100 years into the future that outlines green initiatives the city can take to combat climate change. Their project won third place at a Texas Future City’s competition this year. (Courtesy: Cedar Valley Middle School)

Future City is a middle school STEM program that allows students to tap into engineering skills to help develop sustainability practices. For 2023, the challenge to participating campuses was to help address climate change in cities.

It’s a program that features more than 45,000 students competing annually from schools in the United States, Canada, China, Egypt and Nigeria, per Future City .

For their project, Cedar Valley students constructed the model out of 100% recyclable materials, said Pooja Moondra, a 6th grade science teacher who oversees the club.

“We have lots of variations of building materials, from LEGO pieces to recycled materials,” team member Asher Coffman said. “It was just fun to see what we can use for the various and for the various parts of the city and be creative with how we expressed all of our features.”

The project included the following features:

  • Train, shuttle-based transportation systems
  • Mixed-use areas with walkways, bike lanes
  • Green energy-powered generators (solar panels, wave energy, solar glass)
  • Green park space in the city to help absorb carbon emissions
  • Live music, stadium-based entertainment spaces
  • Water conservation technology
  • Job hubs, including educational, legislative and tech-based spaces

Students told KXAN the city was specifically designed in a mixed-use setting so people could live and work in the same communities, minimizing the need to travel longer distances. The city-led electricity is provided through the 100% renewable energy resources, powering Austin without the use of natural gas, coal or other nonrenewable resources.

“We also needed many different sources of power, because what if it’s all windy for a day? What if it’s not sunny?” said team member Karshin Kalaisejiane.

Students said some of their favorite components behind the project included the collaborations within their clubmates to get the project off the ground, while tapping into their creative side for how to construct it.

From a competitive point, they added it was exciting to get to present on stage and take home third place. But beyond the thrill of earning a trophy, they said they hope projects like theirs can help others reflect on their own energy uses and ways they can minimize their carbon footprint.

“People could be more aware by just learning small things, like maybe picking up trash or recycling — taking the time to learn about climate change,” said team member Shreya Parekh.

“Without knowing, [people] will waste the energy in their homes,” added Arjun Ganesh. “Be aware of all your surroundings and what you’re doing.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Austin is the fastest-growing city in the country for millionaires
Austin, TX2 days ago
Spring is getting warmer, arriving earlier
Austin, TX10 hours ago
Hamilton Pool Preserve reservations open for summer
Austin, TX9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Spring things to do in and around Austin
Austin, TX11 hours ago
Future of farming: Why one Austin-area farm is growing crops in the air
Austin, TX1 day ago
Austin nonprofit passes $100 million fundraising milestone
Austin, TX1 day ago
‘It’s a happy day’: Officials announce $93 million in funding for Austin’s chronically unhoused
Austin, TX1 day ago
Local bakeshop finds success with growing trend of monthly subscriptions
Austin, TX2 days ago
Texas State system chancellor requires removal of diversity statement in hiring process
San Marcos, TX4 hours ago
CapMetro Broadmoor Station not under construction, despite 2022 groundbreaking
Austin, TX2 days ago
Texans turn to telehealth while battling ‘primary care deserts’
Austin, TX1 day ago
When Austinites will learn what’s next for Project Connect light rail plan
Austin, TX2 days ago
City of Austin announces pay package for police department
Austin, TX1 day ago
Austin ISD asks for community input on new superintendent hire
Austin, TX6 hours ago
San Marcos CISD to take mental health half-day Friday
San Marcos, TX1 day ago
Pflugerville limb, brush drop-off sites no longer accepting debris
Pflugerville, TX1 day ago
ACC Round Rock campus reopens after storm-related power outage
Round Rock, TX1 day ago
Austin City Council eying changes to petition requirements
Austin, TX23 hours ago
After KXAN report, council member taking steps to add new ladder trucks to AFD fleet
Austin, TX1 day ago
‘4,000-foot drop’: Matthew, Camila McConaughey on flight with severe turbulence
Austin, TX1 day ago
What is turbulence?
Austin, TX1 day ago
PHOTOS: Severe weather hits Central Texas Thursday morning, evening
Fredericksburg, TX2 days ago
Travis County to hold Expunction Expo to help residents clear old criminal records
Austin, TX3 hours ago
LIST: Free SXSW 2023 events
Austin, TX2 days ago
TIMELINE: How long did it take Austin Energy to restore power during ice storm?
Austin, TX1 day ago
Texas women’s hoops ‘$10K for 10K’ fundraiser nets $156K for Neighborhood Longhorns program
Austin, TX3 days ago
7 hurt after turbulence hits Austin to Germany flight; plane lands in D.C.
Austin, TX2 days ago
February started icy but ended unseasonably warm
Austin, TX3 days ago
UT researchers investigate why asthmatic Black, Hispanic children are more likely to end up in ER
Austin, TX1 day ago
Austin officials reinstate DWI Enforcement, ‘No Refusal’ Initiative ahead of Spring Break
Austin, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy