Opinion: Ohio train derailment raises debate about deregulation and who is to blame

Brakes may not have stopped derailment

Re “ Trump criticizes federal response to Ohio train derailment ” (Feb. 22): When the Norfolk Southern derailment happened, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg immediately blamed the Trump administration for rolling back rules on upgraded electronically controlled brakes. In Wednesday’s article, he declared that regulators would try to revive the proposed rule. It has since been determined that the cause of the derailment was an overheated wheel bearing and an overheated axle.

The article made no mention of this, therefore continuing the narrative by implying that this was due to the rule rolled back by the Trump administration. It seems that the president and his administration felt that it was easier to blame Trump and let the Environmental Protection Agency handle this than to actually visit the town and show their support.

The administration’s EPA Chief Michael Regan waited until last week to show up. For an administration that can’t seem to shut up about the environment, its officials don’t seem to care much about environmental disasters. They didn’t even send bottled water.

Pat Garrison

Lemon Grove

Better train brakes may have averted disaster

Ex-President Trump criticized the federal response as a “betrayal.” Yes, it was. It was a betrayal by Trump’s administration when it nixed the plan to require better brakes on the trains.

His Congress enacted language that undermined the ability of the U.S. Department of Transportation to sustain the electronically controlled pneumatic brake requirements.

Those brakes could likely have been effective and spared the residents of that small town the pain and anguish of the derailment.

Rose Van Oss

Bankers Hill

Trump’s trip was more presidential than Biden’s

Joe Biden goes to Ukraine on President’s Day.

Donald J. Trump goes to East Palestine, Ohio, on Ash Wednesday.

Who’s the real leader?

Bernard Plent

Clairemont

