Shelter removal deadlines

Dark houses, fish houses and portables must be off the ice no later than 11:59 p.m. (end of the day) on Monday, March 6 for all inland waters in Isanti and Chisago counties. For Chisago County waters on the Wisconsin border, the shelter must be removed by end of day on Wednesday, March 1.

County sheriffs may prohibit or restrict the use of motorized vehicles if dangerous ice conditions are present. If shelters are not removed, owners will be prosecuted. A conservation officer also may confiscate, remove or destroy any ice structure and its contents if not removed by the deadline.

After removal dates, shelters may remain on the ice between midnight and one hour before sunrise only when occupied or attended. Storing or leaving shelters on a public access is prohibited.

It is unlawful to improperly dispose of garbage, sewage or waste water on the ice. Please clean up around your shack. What stays on the ice stays in the lake.

Please use a public dump station to drain your wheel house’s gray and black water tanks.

It is illegal to leave an ice fishing shack or pieces of it on the ice anywhere in Minnesota. Check with local refuse providers or landfills for ice shelter disposal information.