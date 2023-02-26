Open in App
Silver Spring, MD
See more from this location?
mocoshow.com

Community Invited to Attend Two Public Meetings in March on University Boulevard Corridor Plan

By MCS Staff,

6 days ago
Newly launched plan focuses on improvements surrounding a three-mile stretch of University Boulevard/MD 193 between Wheaton and the Capital Beltway. The Montgomery County Planning Department...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Montgomery County, MD newsLocal Montgomery County, MD
In-Person Public Meeting on the Proposed Carroll Avenue Separated Bike Lanes Project in Silver Spring to be Held on Tuesday, March 7
Silver Spring, MD11 hours ago
Veterans and Military Members Wanted for City of Rockville Ceremonies
Rockville, MD2 days ago
Tanker Fire in Frederick, Maryland Closes Lanes on US Route 15
Frederick, MD6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Metro invites community to attend proposed FY24 budget public hearings starting Monday, March 6
Washington, DC11 hours ago
Takoma Park Appoints David Eubanks as Acting Deputy City Manager
Takoma Park, MD1 day ago
Approval Recommended for Lakeforest Redevelopment By Gaithersburg Planning Commision
Gaithersburg, MD2 hours ago
Town of Poolesville Seeks Applicants for Planning Commission Vacancy
Poolesville, MD2 days ago
MCPS To Host Second Annual Youth Climate Summit
Rockville, MD1 day ago
Rockville Mayor and Council to Consider Regulations for Short-Term and Residential Room Rentals
Rockville, MD1 day ago
Angela Alsobrooks on arrest of College Park mayor, crime, budget, housing
College Park, MD2 days ago
32,000 SF Office Building in Gaithersburg Sells For Just Over 4 Million
Gaithersburg, MD2 days ago
UMD Cyber-Physical Systems Engineering Arrives in MoCo (sponsored)
College Park, MD2 days ago
MCPS: Pre-K/Head Start Registration Now Open
Silver Spring, MD2 days ago
Tara Thai Closes Bethesda Location
Bethesda, MD1 day ago
Carroll County neighbors upset over plans for new storage facility
Eldersburg, MD3 days ago
Women’s History in the City of Rockville
Rockville, MD2 days ago
Northwest High School Junior, Dwarakesh Baraneetharan, Was Finalist in Statewide Black History Month Essay Contest
Germantown, MD1 day ago
Pho Nom Nom to Open Gaithersburg Location
Gaithersburg, MD3 hours ago
Two Displaced Following Gaithersburg Townhouse Fire
Gaithersburg, MD1 day ago
MCPD Respond to Incident Involving Barricaded Person Thursday Afternoon; No Threat to Community
Clarksburg, MD2 days ago
CVS to Close Locations in Gaithersburg and Hillandale
Gaithersburg, MD1 hour ago
Bike Safely From the City of Rockville
Rockville, MD2 days ago
Annual International Night Cultural Celebration Returns to Rockville This Month
Rockville, MD2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy