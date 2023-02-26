Bridge project will restrict I-70 nighttime traffic in Rostraver, North Belle Vernon

Metro Creative

Motorists on Interstate 70 in North Belle Vernon and Rostraver should prepare for nighttime traffic restrictions as crews work on a bridge carrying Rostraver Road over the interstate.

The affected section of I-70 will be subject to single-lane restrictions and rolling traffic stoppages in both directions between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. beginning Thursday and continuing until early June, according to PennDOT.

Crews from contractor Golden Triangle Construction initially will set a temporary barrier along the shoulder of I-70 underneath the Rostraver Road bridge.

The work is part of a $7.1 million project that involves modifying the Rostraver Road bridge and has replaced the nearby Fayette Street bridge over the interstate.

According to PennDOT, the Rostraver Road bridge will be raised about 8 inches to provide improved clearance for traffic passing underneath. Bridge approach slabs and curbs will be replaced and the roadway will be reconstructed.

The bridge has been struck by vehicles multiple times. The clearance will be increased from 13 feet, 9 inches to 14 feet, 8 inches.

PennDOT expects to complete the project in June, weather permitting.