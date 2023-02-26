Open in App
Washington, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eric Bieniemy welcomed to the Commanders

By Ivan Lambert,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rQTv_0l0LTCXD00

Julie Donaldson welcomed Eric Bieniemy to the Washington Commanders.

Here are some of Bieniemy’s thoughts. Here is the entire interview.

“I’ve known Coach Rivera for a number of years. He’s a great man, a man of integrity. He’s an outstanding leader of men and I’m grateful to have this opportunity to work with him.”

“A lot of people don’t know this, Marty Hurney was on the staff as the Director of Player Personnel when I was drafted by the San Diego Chargers. So, our relationship goes back to 1991.”

“So, it feels good being in an environment with people that you know but also good people who are professional men that understand what it takes to build a winner.”

“What makes me the right guy is the leadership that I am going to bring, holding guys to the highest standard, getting them to understand the importance of being accountable…understanding what consistent and disciplined behavior is, and you have to be willing to work at it every single day.”

“If you get a cohesive unit that believes in each other and plays for each other those guys will go out and be great because the talent is here.”

“It’s been an amazing ride; I’ve been there (Kansas City) for ten years. Throughout those ten years, we’ve had a great deal of success. My last five years there, I was offensive coordinator, and we went to five AFC Championship games, three Super Bowls and won two.”

“Like I said in my press conference, Comfort can become the enemy of progress and sometimes you just want to do something new, and its about embracing the challenge. I’ve never run from a challenge.”

“First of all you see a guy (Sam Howell) who can make a number of throws. But you always want to create competition to bring out the very best in every player. You want to create a competitive environment so that no one is taking anything for granted.”

“When it is all said and done, we want our guys being at their best, when their best is needed.”

“We are going to play complimentary football. We want our guys to not fall into the idea that we have to do ‘this’. No, we have to do whatever it takes to win.”

