Ranking the NFL's Best Footwear of the 2022-23 Season

The ten players with the best footwear on and off the field in the 2022-23 NFL season.

The 2022-23 NFL season was unforgettable for many reasons. Not only did teams compete on the gridiron, but they took their footwear game to the next level. It was a joy to cover the different sneakers and cleats worn on and off the field throughout the season.

Fans were treated to a healthy mix of custom, player-exclusive, and general-release kicks each week, making ranking the best footwear that much more difficult. Nevertheless, below are the official FanNation Kicks rankings for the best individual footwear of the season.

2022 NFL Footwear Rankings

10. Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes enjoyed another historic season. The 27-year-old won his second Super Bowl MVP and has seemingly already grabbed the torch from the previous generation of quarterbacks. In addition to dominating on the field, Mahomes put in work with his footwear. The perennial Pro-Bowler regularly wore his first signature shoe, as well as other adidas models and luxury brand sneakers, before games. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

9. Mike McDaniel It takes a lot for a coach to supplant a player in our rankings, but Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has the resume to back it up. The 39-year-old is a well-documented sneakerhead who hates to miss the latest sneaker drop. During this season, McDaniel was always on point with his footwear choices. The prodigy coach would wear brands like Supreme and Nike in low-key colorways while opting to wear custom kicks in loud, patriotic colors. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

8. Cooper Kupp The Los Angeles Rams had a major Super Bowl hangover this season. To make matters worse, wide receiver Cooper Kupp missed significant time due to injuries. Despite seeing limited action, Kupp stood out with his pregame outfits. The former Super Bowl MVP even received one-of-one Nike Dunks and a matching varsity jacket. Being the man in Los Angeles has its perks. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

7. Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow gave fans the playbook on how to dress for cold-weather months. The NFL All-Pro quarterback was never afraid to play with different colors and experiment with different looks. Burrow proves that guys do not always have to wear hoodies and Air Jordan sneakers (although he is not above that when the time calls for it). Burrow's Nike cleats on the field were solid, but his tunnel 'fits were supreme. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

6. Ezekiel Elliot Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot takes the ball and runs it even further when it comes to pregame outfits. The bruising tailback always pushes the envelope with his fashion and footwear. Elliot regularly wore the most exclusive Nike sneakers (sometimes in his opponents' colors) to match his bold pregame outfits. Of course, most of us could never pull off Elliot's looks, which is why he is a top-ten sneakerhead in the NFL. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

5. Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's cleats were often forgettable, but his sneakers before and after games will go down in NFL history. Kelce started off the season strong with Travis Scott Nikes before gradually stepping it up each week of the season. The 33-year-old is a veteran in the league and knows how to peak at the right time every season. In addition, Kelce proved that general-release sneakers like retro Air Jordans and Nike Dunks could carry just as much weight as Air Yeezys and luxury brand kicks. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

4. Dak Prescott There is a certain level of responsibility that comes with being the Dallas Cowboys quarterback. Dak Prescott often wore suits one game day, but his cleats could go toe-to-toe with anyone in the NFL. Prescott, a Jordan Brand athlete, was supplied with player-exclusive cleats inspired by Michael Jordan's most memorable basketball shoes. Prescott's Air Jordan 6 cleats in Cowboys colors will live on forever in football lore. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

3. Saquon Barkley New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is a reliable rusher and an even more reliable sneakerhead. Barkley proved capable of putting together tasteful pregame outfits with rare kicks. Even better, Barkley made statements with his footwear on the field. The former Penn State Nittany Lion made waves when he wore Nike Air Zoom Generation cleats in a player-exclusive 'Ohio State' colorway during a game this season. Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

2. Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samue l will never forget the 2022-23 NFL season. The sneakerhead achieved a lifelong dream when he joined the Jordan Brand roster of NFL athletes this fall. Samuel's pregame kicks never disappointed, but it was his cleats that set him apart from most of the field. The deep threat wore gold and crystal-covered cleats during some of the NFL's biggest games this season. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

1. Jalen Hurts We started our NFL coverage this season by discussing the pregame outfits worn by Jalen Hurts and were never able to look away, thanks to the gunslinger's penchant for fashion and footwear. Hurts often wore affordable sneakers before games and unobtainable cleats on the field. Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl in player-exclusive Air Jordan cleats that most players can only dream of getting one day.

