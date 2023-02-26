Open in App
Denver, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Young: Lakers would defeat Nuggets in first round of the playoffs

By Robert Marvi,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02abm0_0l0LJUXH00

Many things are currently up in the air for the Los Angeles Lakers as they fight to climb the Western Conference standings and get into the playoff picture.

With a 28-32 record, they’re currently 1.5 games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for 10th place and 3.5 games behind the sixth-place Dallas Mavericks, who they will play on Sunday.

Many feel there is a good chance L.A. will at least make it to the play-in tournament, which could mean a first-round playoff date with the top-seeded Denver Nuggets if it were to win the tournament.

Although the Nuggets have the third-best record in the NBA, former Laker Nick Young thinks LeBron James and crew would defeat Nikola Jokic’s team if they were to meet in the first round of the playoffs (h/t Lakers Daily).

The Lakers and Nuggets tied their season series 2-2, with both of L.A.’s wins coming at home. However, in the two teams’ last meeting, in which Denver won 122-109, neither James nor Anthony Davis suited up.

