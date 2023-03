NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three recreational marijuana dispensaries have opened in New York City since the state began issuing licenses — all of them in Lower Manhattan.

Damian Fagon, the chief equity officer of the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, joined PIX on Politics to discuss the rollout effort and what’s next.

