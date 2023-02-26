50 Best St. Patrick's Day Wishes To Toast Your Friends and Family

What to write in a St. Patrick's Day card.

St. Patrick's Day isn't just about wearing green or enjoying green-themed treats, but it is a fairly popular trend to have a green beer or two in salute to the Irish. And we have the best St. Patrick's Day wishes to share!

This holiday is celebrated every March 17 (which is believed to be the date of St. Patrick's death), and even though this date falls in the middle of Lent , the consumption of meat was allowed and the traditional meal of Irish bacon and cabbage was had by all. Saint Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland and is celebrated because he is credited as the one who brought Christianity to the Irish people.

While, traditionally, this holiday was celebrated by going to church in the morning and feasting in the afternoon, its festivities have changed in more recent years. Dressing in green to avoid being pinched, indulging in green foods (even if they are not naturally so!) and partying are more fitting celebrations today. If you'd like to celebrate this holiday without the green beer, we have a list of 50 Best St. Patrick's Day wishes for you to include in a card or as a verbal greeting.

St. Patrick's Day Wishes

1. Wishing you all the luck o' the Irish this St. Patrick's Day!

2. May you find lots of gold at the end of your rainbow.

3. Hello laddie! (Or lassie) Here's to a great St. Patrick's Day!

4. Top o' the morning to ye!

5. A good friend is like a four-leaf clover, hard to find and lucky to have.

6. May your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow and may trouble avoid you wherever you go!

7. Wishing you a wee bit o' fun and a whole lot o' luck this St. Patrick's Day!

8. I found my pot of gold when I found you!

9. I'm lucky to have you as a friend! Happy St. Patrick's Day!

10. Wishing you lots of cheer, beer and Irish blessings!

11. May your pockets be heavy and your heart be light. May good luck pursue you each morning and night.

12. Take a pitcher, it'll last longer!

13. Let's cheers our green beers and wish for a safe world this year!

14. You sham-rock my world!

15. May you enjoy many Irish blessings this St. Patrick's Day!

16. May the luck of the Irish chase you down as you chase your rainbows.

17. You look good in green, happy St. Patrick's Day!

18. Wishing blessings for you and yours! May happiness never leave your side.

19. I can't get clover how much I love you !

20. May the hinges of our friendship never grow rusty and our ale never turn musty!

21. May your glass be ever full. May the roof over your head be always strong. And may you be in heaven half an hour before the devil knows you're dead.

22. Wishing you a pot of gold and all the joy your heart can hold!

23. May luck be on your side this St. Patrick's Day!

24. You are the life of the Paddy!

25. I'm not Irish, but kiss me anyway!

26. Wishing for a leprechaun to cross your way today and bless you with a pot of gold!

27. If you're lucky enough to be Irish, you're lucky enough! Happy St. Patrick's Day!

28. May the road rise up to meet you this St. Patrick's Day.

29. Wishing you a beery and cheery St. Patrick’s Day!

30. For each petal on the shamrock, this brings a wish your way: Good health, good luck, and happiness for today and every day.

31. Everyone's Irish on St. Paddy's Day!

32. May the lilt of Irish laughter lighten your St. Patrick's Day!

33. Slàinte!

34. May the Irish hills caress you. May her lakes and rivers bless you. May the luck of the Irish enfold you. May the blessings of St. Patrick behold you.

35. Here's to you and here's to me, I pray that friends we'll always be, but if by chance we disagree, the heck with you and here's to me!

36. May your troubles be less. And your blessings be more. And nothing but happiness come through your door.

37. Wherever you go and whatever you do, may the luck of the Irish be there with you.

38. "Whether I drink often or just once in a while; I'm always sure to raise a glass to the dear old Emerald Isle." - Pat Maloney

39. May the luck of the shamrock be with you on St. Patrick’s Day and always!

40. There are good ships and there are wood ships, the ships that sail the sea. But the best ships are friendships, and may they ever be!

41. May your best day of your past be the worst day of your future. Happy St. Patrick's Day!

42. A wish that every day for you will be happy from the start and may you always have good luck and a song within your heart!

43. Never iron a four-leaf clover, because you don't want to press your luck.

44. May you have all the happiness and luck that life can hold, and at the end of your rainbows may you find a pot of gold.

45. You are my lucky charm. Happy St. Patrick's Day!

46. May the roof above us never fall in. And may the friends fathered below it never fall out.

47. To all the days here and after, may they be filled with fond memories, happiness and laughter.

48. May you find all the hidden treasures of the leprechauns this St. Patrick's Day!

49. Having you for a friend means that I’ve been granted the luck O’ the Irish!

50. "May you always walk in sunshine. May you never want for more. May Irish angels rest their wings beside your nursery door." - Susie Hawke

