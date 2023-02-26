Religious Offerings: New church to launch with a revival service

The official launch of Restore Church The Bible Way will take place Saturday at 4 p.m. with a revival service.

The church is located at 2030 Putnam Rd., Toledo. It shares the space with Life Church Toledo; the two churches’ pastors are cousins.

Pastored by Carl E. Mitchell III, Restore Church got its start in September, 2022. The launch will officially celebrate the work it’s been doing since then.

While the congregation in Toledo is small — about 40 members — Pastor Mitchell’s message reaches thousands through his various broadcast ministries including daily prayer podcasts, which are streamed at 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday at Facebook.com/RestoreChurch.us .

The church also distributes food to 20 families through the SeaGate Food Bank of Northwest Ohio.

The pastor’s next goal is to implement a transportation ministry to support seniors in need of drivers. Another goal is to purchase and establish a few transitional homes for those who need a place to stay, including specific homes for women and individuals transitioning out of incarceration.

“My goal is to be available to whomever in the community,” Pastor Mitchell said, “no matter who they are and what they look like.”

Restore Church branched off from Bibleway Temple on Collingwood Boulevard, which was founded in 1967 by Pa stor Mitchell’s grandfather, the late Bishop Carl E. Mitchell, Sr. The current Pastor Mitchell views this new church as a reset for the congregation; most members shifted over to the new church with him from Bibleway Temple. He believes his grandfather “would be pleased with the direction that we're going.”

Worship leader and speaker to lead powerful worship

theChurch in Maumee presents a worship night Friday with artist Catherine Mullins.

The Georgia native has been involved in lifelong ministry and began traveling in 2008 to speak and lead worship with the hopes of helping people encounter Jesus and be transformed.

The event is free and open to all. It starts at 7 p.m. at theChurch, 3000 Strayer Rd., Maumee. Go to atthechurch.tv/events for more details.

First Thursday series to tackle gun violence

Toby Hoover, a survivor of gun violence and founder of the Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence, will present “Gun Violence: Who Makes a Difference?” at the First Thursday discussion series at Monroe Street United Methodist Church.

The Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence supports local and national legislation related to the possession of guns. Ms. Hoover and the coalition also fight for a reduction of gun violence through a variety of educational and advocacy initiatives.

A lunch is served at noon Thursday, followed by the talk and a Q&A session, at 3613 Monroe St., Toledo.

RSVP to firstthursdaytoledo@gmail.com by Monday. The event is $15 at the door. Those with dietary restrictions who bring their own lunch will pay only $5 for the presentation.

The First Thursday series is hosted by an interfaith coalition of social justice advocates. Its 2022-2023 season will conclude on April 6 with a discussion of LGBTQ issues.

Fish fries lined up for Lent

The 40-day Lenten season of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving began on Wednesday. With Catholics set to abstain from meat on Fridays through Easter, many churches will host their own dine-in or takeout fish fry dinners for the community.

The Diocese of Toledo’s guide with all available fish fry offerings is available at bit.ly/41pGJfd .

In the Toledo area, the following churches will serve a meal on Friday:

■ Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, 4255 Bellevue Rd., Toledo: 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31. Takeout and dine in available; meals are priced $10 to $15. Information: blessedsacramenttoledo.com , 419-472-2288.

■ St. Jerome Parish, 300 Warner St., Walbridge: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays through March 31. Takeout and dine in available; meals are priced $7 to $14. Information: stjeromewalbridge.org , 419-666-2857.

■ Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 728 S. St. Clair St., Toledo: 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31. Takeout and dine in available; meals are priced $5 to $14. Information: sspeterandpaultoledo.org , 419-241-5822.

■ Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2255 Central Grove, Toledo: 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31. Takeout only; meals are priced $4 to $15. Information: olphtoledo.org , 419-382-5511.

Contact Sarah Readdean at sreaddean@theblade.com.