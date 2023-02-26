East County Happenings, Feb. 26: Lemon Grove chili cook-off; El Cajon planting trees; La Mesa chamber mixer

City councils: El Cajon, 3 p.m. Tuesday; La Mesa, 6 p.m. Tuesday

School boards: Cajon Valley Union School District (El Cajon), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

El Cajon invites all to help plant trees

El Cajon hosts a tree planting for Arbor Day from 8 a.m. to noon March 11 at the Hillside Park Recreation Center, 840 Buena Terrace. After a brief ceremony, volunteers will learn tree planting techniques and then head out to plant about 25 trees in the surrounding park and neighborhood. The city will provide light refreshments and vendors will have booths with conservation information and resources.

Lemon Grove hosts chili cook-off

The Lemon Grove Lions Club is hosting a Chili Cookoff from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Lemon Grove Community Center, 3146 School Lane. Admission is $30 and all proceeds will go toward Lemon Grove graffiti removal and Lemon Grove youth sports. The event will feature a chili tasting contest, where tasters help pick the best chili in Lemon Grove, live music, a no-host bar with beer, wine and soda, and a raffle. For tickets, call JoAnne Burke at (619) 469-7350.

Chamber holds 'double' mixer at Deano’s Pub

The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce hosts an evening mixer from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 7 at Deano's Pub, 5286 Baltimore Drive. Meet owners Dean and Erika Velasco and enjoy happy hour prices for this mixer, as well as food from a new Chamber member restaurant, Acapela Modern Mexican. Free to chamber members, $15 for guests with reservations, $20 at the door. RSVP to rsvp@lamesachamber.com.

Credit union offering scholarships

North Island Credit Union invites college-bound students in San Diego County to apply for its 2023 Student Scholarship Program. The credit union provides $20,000 in scholarships annually to students. Those eligible are San Diego County college-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to four-year universities who are maintaining a 3.0 average. Other criteria are academic performance, school or community involvement, a letter of recommendation, and an essay submission. Find details and apply at northisland.ccu.com/studentscholarship . Deadline is end of day March 10.

Speech Trek winners announced

The AAUW La Mesa-El Cajon branch recently announced the winners of its annual Speech Trek speech contest, on the topic “How can communities, organizations and citizens of all ages help protect and expand voting rights?” Kyra Sharma, a sophomore at La Jolla High School, won first place. Hussein Al Husseini, a senior at Granite Hills High School in El Cajon, placed second. They received cash awards of $500 and $250, respectively. Kyra’s speech, with those of other branch winners, will be reviewed by judges to determine the top three finalists at the state level. Kyra will present her speech live at the La Mesa-El Cajon Branch meeting on March 11. Also at that meeting, the club hosts the Women’s Museum of California, with speaker Melissa Jones, associate director of the museum. Social hour begins at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at 10. Meetings are open to the public in King Hall at Foothills United Methodist Church, 4031 Avocado Blvd., La Mesa. Visit lamesaelcajon-ca.aauw.net .

Blood drives

The San Diego Blood Bank hosts these opportunities to donate blood:





Barons Market, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, 1347 Tavern Road, Alpine

Chick‑fil‑A, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, 9418 Mission Gorge Road, Santee. Donors will receive a free Chick-fil-A sandwich that day.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, 9418 Mission Gorge Road, Santee. Donors will receive a free Chick-fil-A sandwich that day. Kohl's, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, 2398 Jamacha Road, El Cajon

11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, 2398 Jamacha Road, El Cajon Rancho San Diego Town Center, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 5, 2963 Jamacha Road, El Cajon

Those 17 and older, weighing at least 114 pounds and in good health, may be eligible to donate. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended before donation. Appointments are honored first and walk‑ins are welcome. Photo ID required. Call (800) 400‑8251 or visit sandiegobloodbank.org .

Please send notices of events to fyi.east@sduniontribune.com at least two weeks before events take place.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .