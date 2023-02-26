What’s happening this week around Thurston County

Sunday, Feb. 26

Discussion of Washington’s nuclear past, present and future: Steve Olson, a Seattle author who most recently wrote “The Apocalypse Factory: Plutonium and the Making of the Atomic Age,” will speak at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Harstine Island Community Hall, 3371 E Harstine Island Road N., Shelton. His topic will be “Atomic Washington: Our Nuclear past, present and future,” and the many ways in which our state has been a nuclear pioneer.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Open house on construction on west Capitol Campus: The Department of Enterprise Services (DES) invites the public to attend an in-person Open House from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, to learn more about major construction efforts to modernize a portion of West Capitol Campus. A virtual question and answer session will follow from noon to 1 p.m. March 6 via Microsoft Teams . The Feb. 28 open house will be in the 1500 Jefferson Building in Olympia. A DES employee will meet guests at the front door and direct them to the event space. Attendees can use the limited parking spaces in front of the 1500 Jefferson Building, or the nearby Jefferson & Maple Park and Plaza Garage visitor parking lots. Parking is free after 5 p.m. The Legislative Campus Modernization (LCM) is a phased project to address space needs of legislative agencies and critical issues with the Irving R. Newhouse, Joel M. Pritchard and John L. O’Brien buildings. The project will take place over the next six years. The next major phase will replace the existing Newhouse Building and demolish the Ayer and Carlyon press houses nearby. LCM will also renovate the Pritchard and O’Brien buildings.

Wednesday, March 1

Governor’s Mansion tours for Women’s History Month: The Washington State Governor’s Mansion Foundation will feature special tours of the Olympia Governor’s Mansion during Women’s History Month on Wednesdays, March 1 and 8. The 45-minute tours will begin at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. The tours will feature information about the Mansion and highlight Washington’s role in the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1920, empowering voting rights for most women nationally. First person, costumed presentations by Mansion docents, will highlight the history. For reservations, visit the Department of Enterprise Services website to complete an online Mansion Tour request form. Reservations must be made at least 24 hours in advance. However, tours fill up fast so the earlier you make your reservation, the better. For questions or additional information, contact the State Capitol Tour Office at 360-902-8880 or email at tours@des.wa.gov (please put in subject line Gov. Mansion Tours).

Lummi Totem Blessing: Interfaith Works and Learning Right Relations are pleased to support a visit from the House of Tears carvers of the Lummi Tribe as they begin a tour of a new totem headed to Oak Flat. This event, at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the Port of Olympia, will feature blessings from regional faith leaders and a cultural welcome and blessing from Squaxin tribal representatives. All are welcome. This event will feature reflections from the carvers on the meaning of the totem and current areas of emphasis for them. The event will culminate in a laying on of hands to the totem as a community blessing.

Saturday, March 4

Lacey Cultural Celebration: Savor the sights and sounds of the world without leaving Lacey! This free community event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Share the heritage and cultures of our community through music and dance presentations by local and regional performing arts groups. Learn about various world traditions through demonstrations and displays. Sample the flavors and art of the world from diverse food and craft vendors. Bring the kids for hands-on crafts — this event is designed for the whole family. For more information, visit the Lacey Parks website .

2023 Native Plant Festival & Sale: This annual event sponsored by the Thurston Conservation District starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Thurston County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 3054 Carpenter Road SE. Come shop for affordable native plants and learn how to create beneficial backyard habitat. Organizers will have a number of community partner information booths, live music, hot coffee, and food trucks. The sale is a first-come-first-serve basis and plants do sell out.

Game On! Come in from the cold and warm up with a variety of fun games, from board games to mini challenges. Activities available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia.

South Sound Writers meeting: This group will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 4, at the Olympia Timberland Library meeting room, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. All writers ages high school to adult are encouraged to join others who are interested in writing in all genres. Bring an excerpt to read in a supportive and non-judgmental setting. More information: indiepress@yahoo.com

UK’s Sitkovetsky Trio makes Emerald City Music debut: At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1601 North St. SE, Emerald City Music presents the Sitkovetsky Trio in their Emerald City Music debut. The world-renowned trio will travel from the UK for two performances which peek into the musical friendship of composers Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms, exploring one of the most storied and complicated love triangles of the classical music world: the relationship of Robert and Clara Schumann and their beloved friend, Johannes Brahms. Known through correspondence, this soap-opera-worthy tale explores degrees of musical respect, infatuation, care, and romantic propriety in the 19th century.

Organ concert at St. John’s: St. John’s Episcopal Church at 19th Avenue and Capitol Way in Olympia is hosting its third concert in their 2022-2023 organ series celebrating the completion of the Schlicker organ. Paul Tegels, associate professor of music at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Tegel’s program includes works by well-known composers such as J.S. Bach, Felix Mendelssohn, César Franck, and Alexandre Guilmant. Suggested donation is $20 and all proceeds benefit the music program at St. John’s.

LaVon Hardison at New Traditions: Singer LaVon Hardison, long beloved in South Sound for her interpretations of jazz standards, will take the stage at the New Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave. NW, Olympia, at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Accompanying her will be Eugene Bien on piano, Osama Afifi on bass, Chris Crumpler on drums, and special guest Cyd Smith. Admission is $25, or $18 for those with low income. Drinks and desserts will be available.

