Tourism insights: Uncovering Happy Valley’s key connections to Black History

February is devoted to celebrating and appreciating the contributions of people of color to our nation, our state and our community. As Black History Month concludes, it serves as the perfect jumping off point for continued exploration of Happy Valley’s connections to pivotal moments in Black history — the people and events with significant ties to the abolitionist and civil rights movements.

Among those ties are Centre County’s connection to the Underground Railroad prior to the Civil War. Perhaps the most documented connection is the St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church on South Paul Street in Bellefonte. The late Rev. Dr. Donna King , a former church pastor and abolitionist movement historian, was pivotal in telling the local Underground Railroad story. She was a beloved force in the community for educating about and preserving local Black history.

Through public and private walking tours, Local Historia’s Matt Maris is similarly dedicated to bringing Bellefonte’s and the county’s Black history to life.

Much of what we know about the history of St. Paul is due to one of its most influential members and leaders, William H. Mills.

A historical marker on High Street notes he was grandfather to the internationally known Mills Brothers. A musician and Jubilee singer himself, Mills was foremost a prominent leader in Bellefonte’s African American community. Historians and authors credit Mill’s chance encounter with the great American abolitionist Frederick Douglass as the catalyst for taking on this role. Douglass visited Mills’ barbershop when he was in town for a speaking engagement, and Mills later attended Douglass’ Bellefonte talk. In 1885, Mills and other Black citizens persuaded the Bellefonte school board to integrate the public schools. Desegregation became a reality two years later, making Bellefonte one of the nation’s earliest school systems to integrate — 67 years before the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the same for the nation’s public schools ( Source: Pennsylvania Heritage Magazine ).

At the Bellefonte Art Museum, a permanent exhibit contains information about Underground Railroad operations, artwork depicting the courage and suffering of the enslaved African Americans, and stories about the local citizens who helped and supported them. The historic home that houses the museum on North Allegheny Street was once a location that sheltered people trying to escape slavery.

In rural Penns Valley, a historical marker notes a time when Aaronsburg found itself on the world stage for a “heritage of tolerance” promoted by its founder nearly 160 years prior. In fall 1949, nearly 40,000 gathered on the grounds of Salem Lutheran Church to commemorate the ideals of tolerance and celebrate religious and racial understanding. The outdoor pageant that is now referred to simply as The Aaronsburg Story even garnered the attention of the New York Times. The historical marker commemorating the event is on the Route 45 on the East End of Aaronsburg.

In State College, images from Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s memorable 1965 speech at Penn State’s Rec Hall, along with key moments in the civil rights movement, are depicted at the commemorative plaza that bears his name. Located on South Fraser Street, the plaza is a place to reflect and remember, as well as celebrate the richness of human experience and justice commitments.

Happy Valley’s noteworthy connections to Black history serve as inspiration for future generations.

Current initiatives, such as a growing Juneteenth commemoration and MLK Jr. Plaza events dedicated to King’s legacy, allow residents and visitors to embrace further the importance of Black history to our collective experience.

Fritz Smith is president and CEO of The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau.