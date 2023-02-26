Lightning assistant GM Jamie Pushor found his post-playing passion in scouting

Jamie Pushor, the Lightning's assistant general manager/director of player personnel, hoists the Stanley Cup after Tampa Bay defeated the Montreal Canadiens in the 2020-21 final to claim its second straight championship. [ SCOTT AUDETTE | Scott Audette/Tampa Bay Lightning ]

When Jamie Pushor would contemplate his post-playing days, his first thought was entering coaching. He figured it would be a natural fit because it would keep him on the ice and close to the game he loved.

But then he got the scouting bug.

Pushor now has been in pro scouting nearly as long as his 14-year professional playing career (including 11 seasons in the NHL). He won a Stanley Cup as a player with the Red Wings but has since had his name engraved on the trophy twice as the Lightning’s assistant general manager/director of player personnel.

Among Pushor’s duties is overseeing the team’s pro scouting department, which in recent years has helped unearth trade-deadline targets that have been key pieces of Stanley Cup runs, such as Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow in 2020; or helped them reach the Cup final, like Brandon Hagel and Nick Paul last season.

It was a second career in hockey Pushor didn’t see coming.

“It became an instant passion for me, because I love going to games,” said Pushor, 50. “You’re in the game, but you can kind of live at home. Following the career around can be challenging, and it’s a different part of the game that I didn’t know what it was and I didn’t even really consider it. As soon as I got an opportunity to scout, I really enjoyed it.”

The work starts well before a deal is made, and the scouting process for any particular player — like Paul, who the Lightning had watched since his AHL days — is years in the making. It’s also a collaborative effort with the team’s hockey analytics department. Together, they present general manager Julien BriseBois with all the information he needs to orchestrate trades in an effort to improve the team.

“Our pro scouts do a tremendous job,” BriseBois said. “(Pushor is) a strong leader to that group. Some of our scouts are relatively new. He’s been a tremendous mentor for them, and I can’t pump Jamie’s tires enough. Really strong member of our management team. So, obviously, their role is very important.”

The Lightning have three full-time scouts — Stephen Gionta, Tony Hrkac and Mike Blundon — who spend long hours traveling, attending games and filing reports on potential fits. Gerry O’Flaherty moved to a part-time role after two decades with the organization. Assistant director of player personnel John Rosso, who has been scouting for the franchise for a decade, oversees the West.

Pushor, who played 521 NHL games with six different teams as a right-shot defenseman, received his first scouting job with the Thrashers in 2010 during their final year in Atlanta before they moved to Winnipeg and became the Jets. He cut his teeth scouting the AHL, where he played another 404 games.

Lightning assistant general manager/player personnel director Jamie Pushor worked his way up to head the team's pro scouting department. [ Tampa Bay Lightning ]

“I love pro hockey,” Pushor said with a smile. “I love the American League. It’s an awesome job to scout and awesome league to play in. It’s a tough league to play in. You have to love going to hockey games. I love it, though.

“I feel like my playing experience helped me. Playing in the American League, playing on good Stanley Cup teams, playing the non-playoff teams, playing on an expansion team, I got some good experience playing with some really good players and for good coaches. You learn a lot. It’s like any profession, but the longer you’re in it, the more you learn.”

Pushor was hired by the Lightning in 2011, given his first full-time scouting job by then-general manager Steve Yzerman, a teammate of Pushor’s on the Red Wings’ 1996-97 Stanley Cup championship squad. He was promoted to pro scouting director in 2018 as BriseBois took over GM duties and became assistant GM/director of player personnel the following season.

“I learned in hockey at a very young age as soon as you kind of think you know something about hockey, then he’s gonna land on your butt real quick,” Pushor said. “At the end of the day, our amateur scouting staff built the core of this team. They did a tremendous job setting us up. And then our job is to try to keep it going.”

Scouting at the deadline has changed as the Lightning’s needs — and challenges — have evolved. Though salary-cap constraints narrow the list of potential trade targets, the team is determined to focus on players who can help them this year and beyond like Hagel, who is under team control for three more years, and Paul, a free agent who the team quickly re-signed to a seven-year contract.

“It’s, OK, these are guys that are under contract or they have a good chunk of their contract. They can help us this year and next year, and then we’re more willing to give up more for them,” Pushor said. “... With Hagel, he’s on the list because he’s a great contract, we can keep him and we were hoping he could play in our top six (forwards). So that player becomes very valuable. And then we’ve learned that to get the right players, you have to pay the price at the deadline.

“But I think the genesis of a trade usually starts a few years before. It’s like, ‘I liked to watch this guy play in the AHL, I watched him play on a bad team. We watched him play a playoff game.’ And then it’s like, OK, if he becomes available, maybe he’s a guy that we want.”

That was the case with Paul, who the Lightning had watched for years in the AHL and with the Senators. The more they saw him play, the more their interest grew. Whether Tampa Bay will be able to unearth another gem remains to be seen, but Pushor and his pro scouts have developed a strong track record.

“It’s a long process,” Pushor said. “It didn’t start a month ago. Five years ago it started. I think that’s probably what we take pride in, is just like doing the work every day so that when it matters you have the information to make a good decision. That’s it. It’s a lot of going to a lot of games and doing the work and getting reports in and then trying to make good decisions as a group.”

