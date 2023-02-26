Open in App
Hilton Head Island, SC
The Island Packet

How to watch, attend the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf Tournament on Hilton Head

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1x4T_0l0L6sNV00

Long Cove Club, in partnership with Darius Rucker and the University of South Carolina, will host the 11th annual Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf Tournament.

The tournament is Monday through Wednesday at Long Cove Club’s nationally acclaimed golf course on Hilton Head Island.

Tee times: Tee times for the 54-hole event will run from 9:20 to 11:40 a.m. each day. Pairings and live scoring will be available on the website at www.LongCoveDRI.com .

Spectator information: Spectators are encouraged and welcome into Long Cove Club at no charge. Spectator parking will be at Central Church directly across from the Long Cove Club entrance. Parking signs and parking attendants will be available to assist. A trolley will shuttle spectators daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For safety, all spectators must ride the shuttle. Walking across U.S. 278 will not be permitted. A snack bar will be available in the lawn between #9 green and #1 tee from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Credit cards only.

The field: Joining the University of South Carolina will be Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Duke, Furman, Georgia, Howard, Kentucky, LSU, Northwestern, Oregon, Texas, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Wake Forest (2022 champions).

Golf Channel: The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate will once again be featured with live coverage on Golf Channel. It’s the only all-women’s regular season collegiate golf event to be televised on Golf Channel. Watch from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy