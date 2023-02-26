Sacramento leaders need to do more to address homelessness crisis | Opinion

Hope for Sacramento

“ Sacramento, CA, to reopen homeless ‘Safe Ground’ site ,” (sacbee.com, Feb. 15)

East Sacramento residents want to help solve our community’s homeless challenges. I applaud the city and county for signing a joint agreement to do “whatever it takes” to house the homeless, but we need a comprehensive campaign to provide the beds and shelter to meet this emergency.

With 7,000 homeless people, we need a large-scale approach to housing and treatment. The inability to provide emergency housing is resulting in simply moving the homeless from one block to another. The city and county must identify a site and program with sufficient capacity to make significant progress.

Hope for San Antonio is a comprehensive program that has successfully addressed the needs of thousands of unhoused. Is there a site of up to 25 acres in our own community where we can concentrate the services the homeless need and provide successful outcomes?

Steve Hopcraft

Sacramento

What progress?

“ Sacramento to open 15 trailers for homeless but more sit unused ,” (sacbee.com, Feb. 18)

Has anyone from the county driven along Roseville Road and seen the homeless population there? Has anyone even thought of getting those folks off the road, hauling away their trash and making the bicycle route safe to use again?

All the talk the county has done, yet the homeless population has done nothing but grow. Our county has failed, and yet they boast of doing great things for the homeless population. Just drive down Roseville Road from the Madison turnoff to the stoplight on Longview Drive and then tell me how great you are doing.

Kathleen Winkelman

Sacramento

Honoring Billy

Opinion

“ Longtime Sacramento police Officer Billy Lyons dead at 76 ,” (sacbee.com, Feb. 17)

Thank you to Bee reporter Sam Stanton for the recognition and remembrance of longtime Sacramento police officer William “Billy” Lyons. Many in Sacramento, without perhaps knowing his name, benefitted from his dedication, commitment to duty and recognition for the dignity and respect for those with whom he interacted, no matter their station in life.

A Sacramento native, he served in the tradition established by his father, who he honored by wearing the same badge number. Whether on patrol, handling wagon duties or mounted on one of his trusted steeds, Officer Lyons exemplified professionalism and compassion toward those he served. He will be missed by his family and those whose lives he touched.

As the article stated, quoting Officer Lyons, being an officer is a “tough job,” but “you can make a difference.” Wise words from one who truly made a difference.

Bill Motmans

Sacramento

Empty suit

“ Is California’s employee rights law a “grave threat” to workers? ” (sacbee.com, Feb. 17)

David Lightman’s balanced piece on Assembly Bill 5 contrasts sharply with Congressman Kevin Kiley’s misguided take. This is in line with his ongoing crusade against California — which he has likened to a dumpster fire.

The accompanying photo to this piece presents Kiley at his smarmy best. I don’t doubt that he possesses intelligence, it’s just that his ambition is exceeded by his tone deafness. A harangue to the working people from someone of a privileged life has little credibility. Talk about an empty suit!

Jay Samuelsson

Lincoln

Sharing space

“ How can we keep the waters of the Cosumnes River from flooding Elk Grove and Galt? ” (sacbee.com, Jan. 11)

Atmospheric river events pounded California from December 2022 through January 2023, with significant damage to life and property, as well as to our state’s environment, affecting coastal communities in Northern California and creating an emergency awareness of the power of rising sea levels on the coastline.

Across the state, there was too much water and no place for it to slow down, with the Consumnes River and other rivers topping their banks with no floodplain to slow down and sink. This turned into flooding events in agricultural lands and city streets. Finding spaces for water to rest instead of flooding properties will require insight and resources to reclaim old flood plains.

The Elk Grove community may want to restore balance in the original landscape to share space with water, collecting water to feed soils and recharge groundwater aquifers.

Ricardo Amon

Davis

Stop DeSantis

“ DeSantis pushes ban on diversity programs in state colleges ,” (sacbee.com, Feb. 2)

Why is Black history a threat to white children yet white history is not a threat to Black children? MAGA Republicans like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis do not respect the Constitution; they don’t believe in the rule of law; refuse to recognize the will of the people; and believe the use of violence is a legitimate tool, like what happened to our Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

DeSantis is on the warpath: banning mask and vaccine mandates and the teaching of critical race theory to suppressing voting rights. He has opened Florida to neo-Nazi rallies, book bans, bans and attacks on voting rights, public health and fair elections.

Dr. Richard A. French

Pasadena