Open in App
Vicksburg, MS
See more from this location?
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Songwriter of the Year winner ready to release new country rock single

By Vicksburg Post Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vr80g_0l0L6bcO00

The man who won Mississippi Songwriter of the Year in 2022 says he can’t wait for the public to hear his newest country rock song.

Zechariah Lloyd said he is gearing up to release his newest single, “Hard Time Livin.”

Lloyd, who is a Vicksburg native, said he is excited about the country rock song and looking forward to the public getting a listen.

“I can’t wait for y’all to hear it,” Lloyd said.

Born to a drummer and pianist, Loyd said he woke up every morning to his mother playing on her baby grand. He began playing drums at age 11 on his father’s drum set — cutting his teeth on Zeppelin & Skynyrd records he borrowed from his uncle and playing with the church band.

After high school he ended up in Alaska for work, picking up the guitar, and crafting his songwriting skills. He showed back up in Mississippi a year later with long hair and a song to sing.

As an independent artist, Lloyd has been making a name for himself and said, “I’m blessed to be able to pursue my passion and am extremely grateful for the opportunity to share this music with y’all.”

In 2015, Zechariah Lloyd won the Vicksburg Blues Challenge and went on to represent the Vicksburg Blues Society in Memphis for the 2015 International Blues Challenge, where he made it as a finalist in the solo/duo division.

Down to the River, his first single recorded with Plaid Dog Recordings (Boston, Massachuesetts) was self-released in 2019 and was used to help crowdfund the full EP, titled “Heart in a Notebook.”

In 2020, Down to the River won 1st place Blues for both the Unsigned Only Competition AND the International Songwriting Competition. It placed 2nd in Blues for the 2021 International Songwriting Competition.

Zechariah Lloyd has been and continues to work on a full-length album with producer, Billy Smiley, at The Sound Kitchen studios in Franklin, Tennessee.

“Hard Time Livin’ will be released on March 11.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
UPDATED Tornado Risk Forecasts, Today and Thursday
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mississippi musician is international competition semifinalist
Vicksburg, MS1 day ago
Mississippi’s Ben and Erin Napier headline scholarship fundraiser
Clinton, MS2 days ago
The World Catfish Festival Just Might Be Mississippi’s Biggest And Baddest Foodie Event
Belzoni, MS2 days ago
Sit down. Relax. Mississippi woman has story to tell
Columbus, MS3 days ago
A Secret Industrial Gem: Mississippi sawmill provides hardwood for Fender Guitars, major furniture manufacturers even duck calls
Port Gibson, MS10 hours ago
Beloved dog’s death leads to artistic journey for Mississippi professor
Oxford, MS4 days ago
It isn’t a leap year, but $272,000 lottery win had Mississippi ticket holder jumping for joy on last day of February
Biloxi, MS3 days ago
Another Mississippi hospital will stop delivering babies
Gulfport, MS23 hours ago
Youngest candidate for state office makes stop in Gulfport
Gulfport, MS1 day ago
Woman walks out of Mississippi casino a millionaire Sunday
Natchez, MS5 days ago
Winning lottery ticket sold in Biloxi
Biloxi, MS3 days ago
3 From Louisiana and 1 From Mississippi Sentenced to 18 Years Combined for Crimes Involving Firearms and Drug Trafficking
Monroe, LA1 day ago
Myra Lewis, missing 9 years, is still the state’s longest standing Amber Alert
Camden, MS3 days ago
Louisiana man arrested after chase through multiple Mississippi cities
Brandon, MS4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy