The Pueblo Chieftain

Crazy Faith Street Ministry asks Pueblo to buy it a larger homeless shelter

By Josué Perez, The Pueblo Chieftain,

6 days ago
Crazy Faith Street Ministry has submitted a proposal asking the city of Pueblo to buy a building that would allow the shelter to increase its capacity and help more unhoused Puebloans.

Tammy Kainz, who runs the nonprofit overnight homeless shelter with volunteer staff and her husband, Lonny, told the Chieftain the proposal asks the city to buy a 4,100 square-foot property at 607 W. Seventh St. that would allow Crazy Faith to expand its capacity for shelter and outreach services.

The listing price for the building is $550,000, according to Keller Williams Performance Realty.

If the proposal is approved, Crazy Faith could double its capacity and shelter up to 50 men and 50 women at that location while also meeting other needs that unhoused people request and feel can help them escape homelessness, Tammy said.

At its current facility, which is 2,600 square feet, Crazy Faith can shelter up to 50 people on nights when it opens and shelters more men than women, Lonny said.

The Kainzs for at least a year have been searching for a larger facility so they can meet an increased need. They said they refuse to turn away people who have that need, which has contributed to the shelter surpassing capacity on multiple nights this winter. The shelter housed at least 55 people on some of those nights.

The Kainzes feel they can shelter more people during winter when temperatures dip below 20 degrees — conditions that serve as the catalyst for Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar to declare an emergency weather ordinance that gives Crazy Faith the green light to open and receive financial reimbursement for doing so.

“There wouldn’t be a need for us if there wasn’t a need for us,” Tammy said. “We would love it if our services were not needed, but each day we know that’s not the case.”

Crazy Faith’s need could be exacerbated further should a sale of its current facility go through. The building at 811 W. Fourth St. is up for sale, the Kainzes said, but they were reportedly told by the building’s owner that a sale would not take place before March 31, when the ordinance that allows Gradisar to make that emergency declaration lapses.

Tammy said it’s possible Crazy Faith won’t have a facility to operate out of next winter if their proposal isn’t approved and the current facility is sold. She added she and Lonny haven’t considered buying the building they’re currently in because of its smaller size and proximity to a street and intersection she feels poses traffic concerns.

“We’ve been able to still help everybody that has wanted to come in and seek shelter,” Tammy said. “So we know with gaining that extra 1,000 square feet, we would be able to meet all of the needs that we’ve been asked this year.”

Pueblo housing news:Skyview Apartments, city of Pueblo suspect weather caused breakdowns that led to evictions

The proposal comes after city councilor Regina Maestri during a work session last week expressed her support of Crazy Faith and urged the Kainzes to draft a proposal asking the city to buy them a larger facility. Councilor Sarah Martinez also appeared in favor of such a proposal.

Maestri at the work session said city council should explore that type of investment, potentially through the use of American Rescue Plan Act funding, to stop a cycle that Pueblo “keeps repeating every year when it becomes cold.”

“We don’t have any kind of permanent solution (to sheltering unhoused people during winter),” Maestri told the Chieftain. “Everything we did with Crazy Faith this year was done using ARPA funding. That’s not a permanent solution, whereas if we invest and help Crazy Faith with a building, we have a more viable, sustainable solution.”

City council in October approved an ARPA expenditure of $50,200 that would reimburse Crazy Faith $2,400 per night for up to 20 nights. But the shelter quickly blew past that mark and received a similar allotment in December for another 20 nights.

As of Feb. 21, the shelter had surpassed that 40-night mark, Tammy said. An emergency ordinance will be considered by city council on Monday that would provide $51,400 to Crazy Faith for 20 more nights. Crazy Faith is reimbursed money from that allotment only on nights when it opens after an emergency declaration is made.

In previous years, the Kainzes used their own money to shelter people experiencing homelessness and cover all expenses. It’s possible they will do so again between April and mid-May — the ordinance that allows them to be reimbursed will have ended, but frigid conditions could return. There were multiple days in April last year where temperatures in Pueblo reached lows in the 20s and one instance where the low was 17 degrees, according to data from the National Weather Service.

What others are reading:Green Chile Bike Bank program will allow disadvantaged Puebloans to build their own bikes

Tammy said she and Lonny might explore an opportunity this summer to have the language in the city's emergency shelter ordinance changed to where an emergency weather declaration can be made at any point during the calendar year, rather than strictly between the start of November and March 31.

Tammy also said it’s her hope that Crazy Faith can apply for grant funding so its expenses can be covered next winter and it doesn’t have to ask the city “for money every quarter.”

Earlier this year, the city completed an expansion effort for a shelter that houses people experiencing homelessness, Pueblo Rescue Mission. The city bought a building adjacent to the rescue mission for $65,000 and city spokesperson Haley Sue Robinson said it’s possible that building gets knocked down so that a new structure, such as a sprung building or tent, is erected in its place.

Gradisar said that structure could then serve as a warming shelter during the winter and shade people from the heat during the summer.

To learn more about Crazy Faith Street Ministry or to offer assistance, visit crazyfaithstreetministry.com.

Chieftain reporter Josue Perez can be reached at JHPerez@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @josuepwrites.

Read in NewsBreak
