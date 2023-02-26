Pueblo's anti-mayor petitioners near final deadline to collect signatures

A group of people collecting signatures to get rid of the Pueblo mayor's office and revert the city to a council-manager form of government have less than a week before their final deadline of March 1.

Some of the organizers said Friday they’re getting close to the 3,768 signatures needed from city voters to get a citizen-led amendment to the city charter on the ballot in the municipal election.

Organizers are aiming to collect more signatures than the required threshold — seeking more than 4,000 — because not all of them will be valid.

Supporters of the petition drive have been able to collect signatures for nearly three months since the city clerk’s office approved the ballot language. They had an initial deadline in late January for the question to be put to voters in a scheduled county election on May 2, but did not collect enough signatures by that deadline.

The main base for signature gathering used by petitioners has been the parking lot at the southside K-Mart, but people have also gone by grocery stores, restaurants and stood at other street corners around town to solicit signatures.

Dave DeCenzo has been helping pre-verify signatures for the campaign. He was also involved with the successful effort to recall former state Sen. Angela Giron in 2013.

DeCenzo said that people collecting signatures 10 years ago did more pre-verification with checking peoples’ voter registration status and residency. Approximately 95% of the signatures they collected turned out to be valid, according to DeCenzo, but he estimated that the proportion of signatures during this go-around would be lower.

DeCenzo, as well as city council member Lori Winner, told the Chieftain that many people from Pueblo West have wanted to sign the petition but are not eligible. People need to live within city limits and be registered voters for their signatures to count.

“They want to sign because the mayor affects their life — the shopping town that they use is run by a mayor,” DeCenzo said.

A special municipal election held early this summer could cost the city approximately $250,000 to $300,000, according to City Clerk Marisa Stoller, the Chieftain has previously reported.

Pueblo County Clerk Candace Rivera told the Pueblo West Metro Board earlier this month that her office would not run the district's May 2 election. Rivera, who was elected to the office in November 2022, said that many Colorado county clerks don't run elections for special districts and that she has up to six months to be certified in election administration.

Rivera declined to comment on whether she would run a potential municipal election early this summer. It is still unclear whether petitioners will collect enough signatures.

DeCenzo said that if the group does not collect enough valid signatures before the final deadline next week, they could try again to get the question on the November ballot — when Puebloans are also set to cast votes for mayor for the second time since the city charter was amended in 2017.

Some current mayoral candidates have previously told the Chieftain that they are reluctant to start seriously fundraising while the petition is circulating.

Mayor Nick Gradisar has been on file as a candidate with the city clerk’s office for months, but made his re-election bid official Feb. 16. Former city council president Chris Nicoll, who finished fourth in the last mayoral election in 2018, also recently announced that he’s running for mayor.

Judalon Smyth has been working on a ballot question to restore a council-manager form of government since summer 2022. She told the Chieftain that the response from people who stop by to sign has been extremely positive.

Winner said that some people didn’t know that Pueblo has a mayor and/or are not registered to vote. Smyth said that others don’t trust the political process.

“Maybe 5% (of the people are) curmudgeons who are like, ‘Don't waste my time. Nothing's going to change in this town, the crooks are always going to run it,’” Smyth said. “That's what one guy just said to me today. It's like, ‘Yeah, but if you get involved, you can maybe make that difference.’”

Pueblo voters approved switching from a council-manager form of government to a "strong mayor" system in 2017 and the first mayoral election was held in November 2018. Denver and Colorado Springs are the two other cities in Colorado that have a similar municipal government structure.

Anna Lynn Winfrey covers politics for the Chieftain. She can be reached at awinfrey@gannett.com or on Twitter, @annalynnfrey.