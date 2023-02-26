Canalside rail trail bridge to stay open during maintenance work

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DOR) will be conducting repairs on the Canalside Rail Trail Bridge in Montague.

Maintenance work will begin Monday, February 27, 2023, and end Friday, March 3, 2023, from 6AM-5PM each day. The bridge will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists, and people should use caution in construction areas.

