Montague, MA
WWLP

Canalside rail trail bridge to stay open during maintenance work

By Amy Phillips,

6 days ago

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DOR) will be conducting repairs on the Canalside Rail Trail Bridge in Montague.

Residents concerned by deteriorating rail trail bridge in Montague

Maintenance work will begin Monday, February 27, 2023, and end Friday, March 3, 2023, from 6AM-5PM each day. The bridge will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists, and people should use caution in construction areas.

