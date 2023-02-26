Lake Havasu hopes to draw in artists, art-lovers for second annual Havasu Art Trail

LAKE HAVASU CITY — The streets of Lake Havasu City are soon to be lined with artists showcasing their work and even showing some art-lovers how its done at this weekend's second annual Havasu Art Trail.

After the pandemic wiped out the city's previously established studio tour, a group of local artists came together to create the Havasu Art Trail, which has since become a nonprofit organization, to fill that gap.

With a diverse group of artists set up all throughout town, residents are invited to travel around as they please, with the chance to meet artists, see their work and even watch some demonstrations.

What makes this event unique is that consumers have the chance to interact with artists directly, a luxury not often afforded by the typical structure of art galleries.

"Our goal as a nonprofit is to bring greater awareness to the artists of Lake Havasu. There's Sedona and different places around Arizona that are well known for their art but Havasu is not," said Brenda Gibbs, an artist in Lake Havasu City and one of the nonprofit's directors. "So we are trying to get people to come on the trail, meet the artists, see what they're capable of and then use the website throughout the year to stay in contact with them."

This year, 65 artists will be set up at 27 different locations throughout the city, up from 49 artists at 21 spots at last year's inaugural event.

The increase in participating artists even prompted organizers to extend the event's hours to give attendees the best possible chance of making it around to all the artists. For those concerned about time, Gibbs encourages you to preview the artists on the website to narrow down who you might want to visit along the trail.

"So these artists are getting to meet the public, develop a relationship with them and keep our art dollars here in town," Gibbs said.

Showers and strong winds are in the forecast for Saturday but Gibbs hopes that the event's success through a cold snap last year, with more than 400 attendees, will continue.

"We are expecting a greater turnout this year, it's just going to be a little soggy," Gibbs said.

This year's event will take place Saturday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. A map of trail stops and details about participating artists are available online at HavasuArtTrail.com.

Contact northern Arizona reporter Lacey Latch at llatch@gannett.com or on social media @laceylatch. Coverage of northern Arizona on azcentral.com and in The Arizona Republic is funded by the nonprofit Report for America and a grant from the Vitalyst Health Foundation in association with The Arizona Republic.