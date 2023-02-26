Russ Millions: One of a Kind review – hugely enjoyable mixtape

Russ Millions press photo Photograph: Abbxstudios

One of a kind? Well, Russ Millions was the first drill rapper with a No 1 single, Body (Remix), which led to a nomination at last year’s Ivor Novello awards. But, as hugely enjoyable as this mixtape is, it doesn’t quite answer the question. Most of these 43 minutes we’ve already heard, the Londoner’s effervescent flow slaying whatever beat is brought to it. Sometimes Millions relishes sound more than language, joyfully deploying an array of vocal tics and tricks such as his “Shatta” tag or onomatopoeic plosives such as “pum-pum”.

When you do work out what he’s rapping, Millions is clearly more attentive to the fruits of success than the seeds of labour. Jewellers, we learn, will rarely go hungry in his orbit, while various young women are importuned in impudent ways (“One of a kind, make gal get naughty/ Any time ya horny, FaceTime call me”). Wet, remarkably, is not about the weather in Lewisham. The pick of the new songs, Tapped, boasts swaggering verses over a wonderfully queasy, seasick melody.

Yes, Millions has undeniable promise, but to be unique and distinctive he’ll have to challenge himself more when he finally makes his album proper.