This week in Pensacola: Gulf Coast Renaissance Faire returns; One World, Many Voices

Seven days out is your guide to entertainment events, concerts, festivals and activities in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

MONDAY

Monday Night Blues

7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. Seville Quarter and the Blues Society of Northwest Florida are bringing the “blues” back to the Seville Quarter Entertainment District. The event features live blues music and "BBQ and Bud" food and drink specials. More info: 850-434-6211 or sevillequarter.com.

Music Hall Artist Series

7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27. The Center for Fine & Performing Arts at UWF, Building 82, 11000 University Parkway. The University of West Florida Dr. Grier Williams School of Music will present its Music Hall Artist Series with Dr. Hedi Salanki-Rubardt and Scott Kluksdahl, cellist. $20 for adults, $16 for seniors and military, $14 for UWF faculty and staff and non-UWF students and $7 for high school students. UWF students get in free with a valid Nautilus card. More info: uwf.edu/tickets.

WEDNESDAY

UWF Chamber Music Series: Chamber Music Concert

Noon Wednesday, March 1. Old Christ Church, 405 S. Adams St. The UWF Dr. Grier Williams School of Music will present the Dr. Grier Williams School of Music Opera Workshop in concert. The production will feature performances by members of the Dr. Grier Williams School of Music Opera Workshop program. Vocalists will perform selections of some of the most beloved scenes in opera and Broadway history by legendary composers including Claudio Monteverdi, W.A. Mozart, Richard Rogers and Leonard Bernstein. Free. More info: uwf.edu/cfpa.

THURSDAY

UWF Singers: Collaborations Concert

7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2. The Center for Fine & Performing Arts at UWF, Building 82, 11000 University Parkway. The UWF Singers, Concert Choir and Tate High School Vocal Ensemble present their annual Collaborations Concert. This tradition began eight years ago as a way to showcase material being prepared by multiple choirs. The Tate High School Vocal Ensemble will present works from their upcoming competition season, including works by Handel, Mozart and The Beatles. UWF choirs will perform "Les Chansons des Roses," a greatest-hit song-cycle from American composer Morten Lauridsen. The event is free, but tickets are required. More info: uwf.edu/cfpa.

FRIDAY

Thy Art Is Murder: Decade of Hate Tour

6 p.m., doors; 6:15 p.m., show; Friday, March 3. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox St. Australia’s most brutally alarming cultural export since George Miller’s "Mad Max" franchise makes music that serves as a loud last gasp against the ever-encroaching void. It’s a blazing light of nihilistic despondency before the final darkness. Fusing authentic crushing death metal with blackened fury and flashes of knuckle-dragging stomp, Thy Art Is Murder exorcise the pangs of mortality and the pains of socio-political trauma. The show features special guests Kublai Khan TX, Undeath, I AM, Justice For The Damned, and Beyond Misconception. $25. For all ages. More info and ticket purchase: vinylmusichall.com.

SATURDAY

Krewe de Kannabis All Krewe Mardi Gras Run

9 a.m. Saturday, March 4. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. The Krewe de Kannabis is inviting all Mardi Gras krewes and the public to join their inaugural All Krewe Mardi Gras 5K Fun Run/Walk. Awards for speed, costumes and krewe team spirit are on the table. The route will begin at Seville Quarter and go around the downtown area to Bayshore, looping back to Seville for an after-party featuring music, munchies and awards. For ages 18 and older. More info: krewedekannabis.com.

The Gulf Coast Renaissance Faire

10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5. Santa Rosa County Fairgrounds, 8604 Bobby Brown Road, Milton. Celebrate the history and heritage of Medieval Europe as well as the 16th-century Gulf Coast. An all-new Wild West Round-Up and History Festival has been added to this year. Participants are welcome to eat, drink, be merry and get medieval. More info: getrelaxing.com.

Fourth annual Cubs x ERBC Crawfish Boil

Noon Saturday, March 4. Emerald Republic Brewing, 1414 W. Government St. Cub's Crawfish will be in front of Emerald Republic Brewing from noon to 7 p.m. boiling crawfish and fixings. All crawfish will be priced at market price day of the event. The event features games for the family, including crawfish racing, toilet seat horseshoe toss and beer pong. Custom swag, including commemorative beer mugs and koozies, will be available while supplies last. Free. More info: emeraldrepublicbrewing.com.

Grog March Pub Crawl

4 p.m. Saturday, March 4. O'Riley's Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox St. O’Riley’s is hosting its annual Grog March pub crawl to benefit Manna Food Pantries. The pub crawl will begin at O’Riley’s at 4 p.m. and will move on to other local bars before making a final stop at O’Riley’s for an afterparty at 10 p.m. that includes raffles and giveaways of several prizes. Participation will be split into general admission and T-shirt tiers. Each tier will require attendees to donate two nonperishable food items or a $10 donation to Manna Food Bank to participate. More info: orileyspub.com.

One World, Many Voices

4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4. First Baptist Church, 500 N. Palafox St. The Pensacola Children’s Chorus’ performance of One World, Many Voices will transport the audience around the world featuring music with lively rhythms and instruments from many different cultures. Singers will enliven the stage with nostalgic folksongs, complex contemporary works, and everything in between. The production features songs in Chinese, Arabic, Latin, Hebrew French, Kiluba (a language spoken by the Bantu people of central Africa) and English. $15 to $35. More info: PensacolaSings.org.

The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci

7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4. The Center for Fine & Performing Arts at UWF, Building 82, 11000 University Parkway. The Choral Society of Pensacola presents the regional premiere of Jocelyn Hagen’s "The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci," a symphony for chorus, orchestra and video using cutting-edge syncing technology. Commissioned for the 500th anniversary of da Vinci’s death by a consortium of ensembles from across the United States, the work has received more than two dozen performances since its premiere in 2019. In advance: $20, adult; $18, senior citizen/military; $10, student; $5, child; $15, groups of 10 or more. Tickets are $5 more at the door. More info: choralsocietyofpensacola.org.

SUNDAY

Dropkick Murphys

6 p.m., doors; 7 p.m., show; Sunday, March 5. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox St. Dropkick Murphys’ entire ethos of family, community, service and action depends upon honest reporting in their music. Like Woody Guthrie, showing up in real life is what makes their songs so impactful. They just are who they say they are. Whether it’s standing up to Nazi thugs or standing with working men and women on a picket line, showing up is what holds the center in Dropkick Murphys’ world. The show features special guests The Rumjacks and Jesse Ahern. For all ages. More info and ticket purchase: vinylmusichall.com.

